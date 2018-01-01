Amber Portwood finally decides she’s over Matt Baier and has already moved on! Plus, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra get to see Carly again after two years. Here’s everything that happened on the Monday, January 1, episode of Teen Mom OG.

Farrah’s Daughter Refuses to Go to Debra’s Wedding

Farrah Abraham headed to Omaha with daughter Sophia headed to celebrate her grandmother’s birthday. However, Sophia was not thrilled to see her grandma, Debra Danielsen, and did not want to hear about her wedding. She even told Farrah that if Debra and David Merz got married, she never wanted to see her grandmother again. Farrah also told her mom that David was “narrow-minded and horrible.”

Catelynn and Tyler Finally See Carly After Two Years

While cameras were not allowed during the visit, Catelynn and Tyler got to see their daughter Carly at the park and brought along their daughter, Nova, for the playdate! Afterward, Tyler told producers that Catelynn couldn’t stop crying.

Catelynn said she could tell that Carly missed them and even asked her adoptive parents if she could ride in the car with them but they said no.

Amber Moves On to Andrew

Amber finally let go of Matt during this week’s episode and actually revealed she’d been talking to someone else. Andrew Glennon, a guy she met while shooting Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition, came out to visit her and told the Teen Mom OG crew that during filming, he actually would try to be in the same room with her.

Amber also went over and saw her ex, Gary Shirley, and their daughter, Leah. When Gary brought up that she hadn’t been there in a while, Amber broke down and said she hadn’t wanted her daughter to see her get upset over Matt. She also told Gary that Matt had been threatening to kill himself if she wouldn’t take him back, sending her a photo of 20 hydrocodone pills. Gary did feel for her, but he also had told his wife, Kristina, that Amber owed him $9,600 in child support, and she admitted she did have the money … but would set up a payment plan the next week.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

