Brandi Glanville has threatened to take legal action against Bravo for allegedly causing her stress-induced issues.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, took to social media on Tuesday, July 2, to share the news.

“I’ve been left no choice but to sue Bravo,” she wrote via X. “This stress has ruined my health. I have uncontrollable stress induced angio-edema I haven’t worked for a year … to [sic] depressed to do my podcast.” (The last episode of Glanville’s “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast was released on May 15.)

Us Weekly has reached out to Glanville’s rep for comment.

While it is unclear what “stress” Glanville is referring to, her post also claimed she is “being used as a fallguy.” Glanville also said she has “receipts 4days” regarding the unspecified matter and said she was also “to [sic] swollen 4cameo or OF [Only Fans].”

The former Real Housewife joined Cameo in 2019, which coincided with the beginning of her second stint on RHOBH, and joined OnlyFans in July 2023. She revealed on her podcast in February that OnlyFans “saved” her “life” after the reality star failed to earn an income for six months.

Glanville’s legal announcement comes after a tumultuous period for the reality star who was accused of sexually harassing Caroline Manzo during the January 2023 filming of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 in Morocco.

Manzo, 62, filed a lawsuit against Bravo and its production companies in January 2024 over an alleged “traumatic” incident, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum alleged that a “clearly intoxicated” Glanville kissed her without consent.

Although Glanville was not listed as a defendant in Manzo’s lawsuit, Glanville’s legal team responded in a statement to Us, which read: “Sadly, Brandi had to wake up to yet another lawsuit that includes defamatory, false accusations about her. While filming, Brandi followed what the producers asked of her, and there was no sexual assault. She is innocent of these absurd accusations that have weighed on her mental and physical health for far too long without a word of support from Peacock, Shed or Bravo.”

In April, the Real Housewives spinoff’s executive producer Lisa Shannon also responded to Manzo’s lawsuit. In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Shannon alleged that Manzo “told us that she did not feel sexually violated, she felt ‘disrespected’ by Glanville.”

While it’s unclear if the Morocco trip will ever air, Glanville told Us she is hopeful viewers will one day watch what happened for themselves.

“I’ve been asking for it to air this whole entire time,” she told Us on April 25. “We were having such a good show that there was no need for this to be a part of the storyline. Just girls at a party having fun, everyone having fun, no one uncomfortable.”

Glanville also shared that LeAnn Rimes, who is married to Glanville’s ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, has encouraged Glanville to take better care of herself. “[LeAnn] said, ‘You need a breath coach,” Glanville said. “She told me a long time ago, but it just kind of resonated with me.”

Glanville, who shares two sons, Mason, 21, and Jake, 17, with Cibrian, 51, once blamed Rimes, 41, for her former husband’s infidelity, which led to a decade-long feud between Glanville, Cibrian and Rimes. The feud ended in 2018 when Glanville shared via X that the three parties “sat and talked for hours [and] hashed everything out.”