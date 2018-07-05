Country singer Eric Church’s brother, songwriter Brandon Church, has died at the age of 36.

“It is with great sadness that the Church family confirms that Eric’s brother, Brandon, passed away Friday evening,” the singer’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, July 5. “In lieu of flowers, please leave a message for the family and/or make a donation to a Scholarship Memorial Fund created in Brandon’s memory.”

The Brandon E. Church Memorial Scholarship Fund has raised more than $25,000 in less than a week.

“This loving memorial is set up to honor Brandon E. Church, beloved son, brother, father and friend. In lieu of flowers, please pay forward a gift that will keep on giving to others through furthering their education,” the memorial’s website reads. “The Brandon E. Church Memorial Scholarship Fund will be used to bless others and honor a benevolent life. Thank you for showing your love and support to the Church family.”

Brandon cowrote multiple songs with Eric, 41, including “How ‘Bout You” from Eric’s 2006 album Sinners Like Me and “Without You Here” from his 2009 record Carolina. Their father told TMZ on Monday, July 3, that Brandon suffered multiple seizures at his Granite Falls, North Carolina, home before his death.

Eric has yet to comment publicly on his brother’s death. (He also has a sister named Kendra.) According to his website, the country crooner is scheduled to perform in Fort Loramie, Ohio, on Saturday, July 7.

Brandon is survived by his daughter, McKenzie Anne Church.

