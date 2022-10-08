Unbreakable bond. Brandy showed support for brother Ray J after the rapper shared cryptic messages that left fans concerned about his mental health.

“Need you bro @rayj 🙏🏽,” the Moesha alum, 43, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 7, alongside a throwback photo of the pair. The singer’s post came just hours after Ray J, 41, alarmed his fans by posting about taking his own life.

In the since-deleted Instagram photos, captured by TMZ, the Celebrity Big Brother alum said, “If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight.” Ray J and his wife, Princess Love — who tied the knot in 2016 — share two children: daughter Melody, 4, and son, Epik, 2.

In a second upload on Friday, the “Let it Go” singer wrote the caption, “SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit [sic]. Now!!! ????” alongside a snap of his feet hanging over the side of a ledge.

In Ray J’s Instagram Story, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star shared that he was “trying to figure it out” and that “maybe this life was a [sic] illusion,” before adding, “Maybe the next life was my real story.”

This isn’t the first time the Missisippi native has made comments about considering self harm.

In May, Ray J told the Daily Mail that ex Kim Kardashian allegedly “jumped on the idea” of leaking their sex tape after he suggested it, but felt “suicidal” after the famous family didn’t follow through on their original plan.

“When you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, it’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft,” he said at the time.

That same month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the KKW Beauty founder, 41, was upset about the video making a reappearance. “Kim is mortified this period in her life is coming up again,” the insider explained. “It was such a hard time of speculation and invasion of privacy and it’s been hard with speculation about her sex tape.”

In September, the R&B singer slammed Kris Jenner for a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Cordon, where she took a lie detector test that “proved” she was telling the truth about having no involvement in selling the “One Wish” artist’s sex tape with the Selfish author.

In a 44-minute Instagram video, Ray J presented what he claimed were “receipts” that showed Kardashian and the momager, 66, communicating with him about releasing the tape.

Though the NSFW video was released in 2007, it’s been back in the news this year after becoming a major plot point on season 1 of The Kardashians, which aired in April. During one episode, Kanye West claimed he retrieved the remaining footage of the tape from Ray J ahead of Kardashian’s October 2021 Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

After the episode aired, however, Ray J denied the show’s version of events. “All of this is a lie smh,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Can’t let them do this anymore – so untrue.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.