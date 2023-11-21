Bre Tiesi playfully got back at Nick Cannon.

Cannon, 43, and Tiesi, 32, took to Instagram on Monday, November 20, to share a hilarious video of them eating together. In the clip, Teisi dropped a chicken nugget on the ground. Instead of throwing it out, she decided to dip it in ketchup and feed it to Cannon.

The Selling Sunset star then reached into the trash and grabbed a dirty napkin to serve it on. “Hey babe,” she said while holding up the nugget to his mouth. Unknowingly, he ate it and she patted his face clean with the used napkin.

“When she STILL mad at you…🤷🏽‍♂️ @bre_tiesi,” Cannon captioned the joint post. Friends and fans were still quick to laugh with the couple in his comments section.

Singer Conceited wrote, “My man wth are you doin,” while TV host Justina Valentine added laughing emojis. Another fan quipped, “He thinks he’s being treated like a king too 🤣.”

Cannon and Tiesi welcomed their son, Legendary Love, in July 2022. At the time, she announced the news via Instagram. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth,” she captioned a carousel of photos. “I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you.”

Although Cannon and Tiesi have dated on-off for years, they’ve known each other for decades.

In March 2022, she gushed about her relationship with Cannon. “I just respect and love who he is so much as a person,” she told E News’ Daily Pop. “When I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.’ That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at.”

The Wild N’ Out star also shares children with five other women.

In 2011, he welcomed twins Moroccan, 12, and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Following his split with Carey, 54, Cannon started dating Brittany Bell on-again-off-again and she gave birth to three of his children: Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, and Rise, 13 months.

He also shares twins Zion, 2, and Zillon, 2, and daughter Beautiful, 12 months, with Abby De La Rosa.

In September 2022, LaNisha Cole gave birth to Cannon’s daughter Onyx, 15 months.

Cannon is also the dad to daughter Halo, 11 months, whom he welcomed in December 2022 with Alyssa Scott. The two previously shared son Zen, who died from brain cancer in December 2021 at five months old.