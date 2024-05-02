Telenovela stars Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy have not had an easy road as a couple.

Although their relationship spanned more than two decades, Gutiérrez and Levy split several times before calling it quits for good in 2024. Rumors of infidelity on Levy’s part have plagued the twosome for years. However, Gutiérrez has often come to Levy’s defense.

“Being exposed, attacked and having to listen to different versions of events is not easy. Only him and I know all that we’ve been through and our truth as a couple, and this is how things will stay!” the actress wrote via Instagram in February 2022.

Gutiérrez and Levy met in 2003 while filming the reality show Protagonistas de Novela. They went on to welcome son Christopher in 2006 and daughter Kailey in 2010. During an April 2024 interview with ¡Hola! magazine, Gutiérrez confirmed that she and Levy had separated months prior.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the circumstances leading up to Gutiérrez and Levy’s split:

2008

Levy and his Cuidado Con el Ángel costar Maite Perroni sparked affair rumors. After photos circulated of the pair looking cozy, Levy shut down the speculation.

“Those are photos from when we shot the soap [opera] in Acapulco, they’re not real,” he told Televisa Epectáculos, per People. “I’m sorry, but I’m not going to keep talking about this because everyday it’s the same question, like a broken record. I just want to work and be left alone and have these rumors off my back.”

Related: Biggest Celebrity Cheating Scandals Ever: From Bill Clinton to Adam Levine Check out the biggest celebrity cheating bombshells -- including scandals involving Kristen Stewart, Tiger Woods, Katharine McPhee and Ashton Kutcher

2011

The rumors about Levy stepping out with other women didn’t end with Perroni, and in May 2011, Gutiérrez announced that she’d had enough.

“I have made the decision of ending my relationship with William Levy,” she told the entertainment website EnelBrasero.com at the time, per Fox News. “I’ve always stood firm by William’s side, despite the constant rumors, which at the time I ignored because I had no reason to doubt the strength of our union.”

Gutiérrez added that she was doing what was best for herself and her children.

“I confess that coming to terms with this decision has not been easy, but I deserve respect, first as a person, as a woman and as a mother,” she said.

The split announcement came amid speculation that Levy had an affair with Jennifer Lopez after starring in the 2011 music video for her song “I’m Into You.” A rep for Levy told TMZ at the time that Levy had never been romantically involved with Lopez.

“The only relationship there was or is, is a professional relationship. That’s all there’s ever been,” the spokesperson said.

2012

The duo rekindled their romance after Gutiérrez announced their split. When Levy appeared on season 14 of Dancing With the Stars, Gutiérrez was seen supporting him from the audience on multiple occasions.

January 2013

Levy offered an explanation for why he hadn’t married his longtime partner.

Related: On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples Some couples just need a break every now and then! Click through to see which of your favorites couples -- like Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake -- couldn't help splitting and rekindling year after year.

“I’m a bit of a wanderer, I am always from one place to another and I have never paid much attention to those papers. If tomorrow I have time perhaps I’ll take that step. In love you give your heart—it doesn’t work because it’s on paper,” he told Cosmopolitan.

2014

After rumors spread that Levy had an affair with his La Tempestad costar Ximena Navarette, Gutiérrez waved away the speculation.

“It’s part of this [entertainment industry]. … It doesn’t matter, it doesn’t bother me. I am accustomed to it,” she told Telemundo in April 2014, per the Epoch Times. “There is nothing to clear up, let’s not waste time with insignificant things.”

2022

In January 2022, Levy posted and deleted an Instagram announcement that he and Gutiérrez had split. One month later, Gutiérrez took to the social media platform to share a cryptic message about their relationship.

“Lately and for obvious reasons we’ve been the target of discussions, insinuations and suppositions. My kids have even been attacked and questioned,” she wrote. “William and I have raised our kids with love and respect, teaching them the best we could as parents. I’ll always be grateful to him for supporting me and continuing to do so, that way I was able to stay home and be with my kids. There is no one at fault in this situation. I am not happy nor am I grateful for the attacks that are being made to his person.”

Gutiérrez added that Levy was “the most important man of my life” and noted that she wishes “him the best … with or without me.”

July 2023

Levy took to Instagram to declare his singlehood.

“I am alone. Believe me, I have more than one reason to be,” he wrote, per ¡Hola!

However, one month later, the outlet obtained a video of Levy celebrating his birthday with Gutiérrez in Miami. They were seen getting into a car together after dining at Bad Bunny’s Gekko restaurant.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

March 2024

Florida police were called to Gutiérrez and Levy’s home over a domestic disturbance, according to a police incident report obtained by Us Weekly. In the police report, the pair’s daughter, Kailey, told officers that she entered the family home when she heard a woman’s voice coming from her dad’s bedroom. When she tried to enter, Levy allegedly pushed her to prevent her from entering. Levy denied pushing Kailey, and the report noted that there were “no marks, redness or signs of injury” on Kailey.

Police body cam footage from the incident shared via social media showed Gutiérrez and Kailey telling officers that Levy had a woman hiding inside the home. Gutiérrez claimed that Levy was “obviously under the influence of something” and referred to him as her ex.

“This is my house and my kids’ house, so I need her to leave,” Gutiérrez said, adding that Levy could do whatever he wanted elsewhere but not at their “family home.” She also said she had blocked Levy, claiming that he “[is] always insulting me.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Levy and Gutiérrez for comment.

April 2024

Gutiérrez confirmed that she and Levy had been separated for “a couple of months” during a candid interview with ¡Hola!

“Currently, we are not together. On my part, it was never for lack of love, I just think I’m not the same girl I was 20 years ago that he met. What we want at this moment is different. I will always love him, I will always wish him the best, and as I have always said, being with me or not, I want to see him happy,” she said. “That’s what I fell in love with, his smile. … I always want to see him smiling. There are things that, if they don’t change, you have to change. And that was the option I had to take.”

Gutiérrez added it’s “no secret” that Levy was “the love of [her] life” and said her kids are “at peace” with the separation.

“William is an excellent father, and the love from both of us is not lacking, so they are fine and will be fine. Obviously, it wasn’t ideal for either of us, but things happen, and you have to move on,” she said. “You have to show that even if you feel defeated in some way, you have to keep your head held high and move forward.”

While addressing the cheating rumors that have surrounded the pair’s relationship for years, Gutiérrez explained why she never gave in to external pressures to leave Levy.

“My decisions were never based on superficial reasons. My decision was based on what I know, what we both know, and it wasn’t when people wanted me to make a decision or not make it, or I never let anyone influence me, not even my family,” she said. “I mean, my family never told me to make a decision or not make one. Everyone was betting on our family. My decisions are my own. I make them, I know when, and that’s why maybe they see me at peace, happy, because I know I couldn’t give more, I gave everything.”