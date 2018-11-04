It’s shaping up to be a great year for Brett Young! The country crooner, who took home the American Music Award for Best New Male vocalist in April, married his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Mills, in a gorgeous Palm Springs, California, ceremony on Saturday, November 3, Us Weekly can confirm.

The bride stunned in a Justin Alexander gown mermaid fishtail gown with a fishnet bodice and a flowing, gauzy veil. Meanwhile, her groom was dressed sharply in an all-black J. Hilburn tux with a single white flower on his lapel.

Young, 37, shared the news with fans on Twitter Saturday, writing the words “#ForeverYoung” alongside a pair of in-love emojis.

Mills, meanwhile, has already changed her last name on Instagram.

According to Taste of Country, the “In Case You Didn’t Know” singer and Mills, 31, dated for six years after meeting when she a student at Arizona State University. Though they briefly broke up briefly when Young moved to Nashville to purse his music career, they eventually reconciled. Young proposed in February at the Graduate Hotel in Oxford, Mississippi, near his alma matter. (Young attended the University of Mississippi.)

Taste of Country reports that many of the songs on Young’s debut album, On Fire, were about Mills. “I think, for me, love songs and heartbreak songs are the easiest songs to write because it’s just straight from personal experience,” he told Nash Country Daily in February.

The musician will kick off his CMT tour Here Tonight with Tyler Rich and Rachel Wammack on November 16 in Royal Oak, Michigan.

