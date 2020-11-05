Feeling the love. Brian Austin Green thanked fans for supporting him following his public drama with estranged wife Megan Fox.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, shared a video via Instagram on Wednesday, November 4, of himself collecting eggs from his backyard chicken coop. “Life at home while the kids are at school,” he captioned the post.

Green showed off his coop before he gave a shout-out to his fans for standing by his side.

“I wanted to thank everyone who’s come on my page and been supportive of everything. It’s extremely kind and really appreciated,” Green said.

The BH90210 alum made headlines on Sunday, November 1, after Fox, 34, publicly shamed Green for posting a Halloween photo featuring their 4-year-old son, Journey. The former couple are also the parents of sons Noah, 8, and Bodhi, 6.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out,” Fox commented on the post. “Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram.”

The Transformers star also accused Green of trying to look like the better parent amid their separation.

“You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year,” Fox wrote. “You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

The Don’t Blink star later deleted the photo and reposted the picture with Journey cropped out. A fan joked about the situation, writing, “Did you really have to post the speaker in the picture? We all know you like to hear your music when you’re playing it,” to which the actor replied with a laughing emoji.

Tori Spelling also showed her support for Green when she posted a throwback photo on Wednesday of the actor and Jennie Garth on the set of BH90210. The Stori Telling author, 47, noted that she was “missing” her former castmates and called Green and Garth, 48, “the best parents” she knows.

Green and Fox announced their separation in May after 10 years of marriage. The Jennifer’s Body star subsequently started dating her Midnight in the Switchgrass costar Machine Gun Kelly.