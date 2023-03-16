Offering his opinion. Brian Cox questioned whether Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can truly feel surprised by their ongoing issues with the royal family.

During an interview with Haute Living New York, which was published on Wednesday, March 15, the Succession star, 76, said Meghan, 41, “clearly” had “ambitions” of joining the royals before she married Harry, 38, in 2018.

“[Meghan had] the childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s–t we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams,” Cox claimed before addressing her rift with her in-laws across the pond. “You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off. I mean, she knew what she was getting into.”

The Golden Globe winner previously defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex amid their ups and downs with the royal family, which have been fascinating fans since the couple stepped back from their senior roles in 2020.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I don’t think they made it up, I don’t think it’s false,” he told Good Morning Britain in December 2022, noting that he believes Harry and Meghan endured “something clearly traumatic” before making their choice to leave. “I think it’s true and should’ve been rectified, and it hasn’t.”

The Archewell cofounders, who share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lili, 20 months, moved to California in 2020 after exiting their senior roles as working members of the royal family. One year later, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the decision was made permanent.

Amid the ongoing tension, Harry and Meghan have each addressed their experiences within the royal family. They collaborated on a Netflix docuseries in December 2022 titled Harry & Meghan, which came out one month before the BetterUp CIO’s bombshell Spare memoir.

In the doc, the former actress recalled an emotional moment as she left for Canada amid the duo’s royal exit.

“We had left Westminster Abbey, and then that was it. I had to go to the airport. We get on the plane. And it’s not the pilot — but whoever is sort of overseeing the crew — and he came and he knelt next to my seat and he took his hat off. I just remember looking at him, and he goes, ‘We appreciate everything you did for our country,’” she detailed in the December 2022 episode.

Meghan continued: “It was the first time that I felt like someone saw the sacrifice [I made]. Not for my own country. For this country, that’s not mine.”

At the time, the Suits alum discussed breaking down when she arrived in North America, adding, “We landed and one of our security guards — who had been with H for so long and these guys were so wonderful — I just collapsed in his arms. [I was] crying. I was like, ‘I tried so hard.’ He goes, ‘I know you did. I know you did, ma’am, I know you did.’ Like, I tried so hard. And that’s the piece that’s so triggering because you go, ‘And it still wasn’t good enough. And you still don’t fit in.'”