Brianna Chickenfry recalled the “terrifying” moment she and her boyfriend, Zach Bryan, got into a car accident.

“It was so scary and it sucks because we were having the best day. We finally had a day off from the tour and we were fishing, country mode,” Chickenfry, 24, explained on the Thursday, June 6, episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast. “We were on this farm, it’s, like, 100 acres, and after we go fishing we’re like, ‘Oh, let’s take the side-by-side.’”

Chickenfry (real name Brianna LaPaglia) explained that the vehicle resembles a “golf cart on steroids,” describing it as something between a car and a golf cart.

“We drove it around and we were up on the side of the mountain, we had to go around a stream to get down. We were going 15, maybe 25 miles per hour, nothing crazy,” Chickenfry said. “We weren’t expecting anything terrible to happen, we’re, like, on the side of a hill. We just turned wrong and all the weight went on one side and we rolled, like, three times. Everything shattered.”

Ahead of their spin around the farm, Chickenfry recalled insisting that Bryan, 28, should buckle up — which she said she “never” does.

“It was Mother’s Day and his mom had passed away, so we think it was his mom in some weird world,” she said. “But right before we got in the car, I was like, ‘Zach, you have to wear your seat belt. You have to wear your seat belt.’ I don’t know what inclined me to say that, but if we didn’t have our seat belts on, we would’ve died.”

While the May incident didn’t take any more turns for the worse, Chickenfry recalled thinking her boyfriend needed serious medical attention.

“We actually thought Zach was dying because we were on the side of the mountain, and he had cut open his whole arm,” she said. “I was obviously in an all-white outfit for some reason, it was all red. It was f–king crazy. I was covered in blood.”

Chickenfry noted that she was on her side, while Bryan was “hanging from his seat belt” above her.

“He just made sure I was OK, and I was in total shock. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, there’s so much blood.’ Like, it was in my eyes and I couldn’t see,” she said, adding that they weren’t sure whether Bryan had hit an artery. “Thank God it was not as serious as we thought, but in the moment, we didn’t know.”

Chickenfry continued, “I’m driving, so I’m like, ‘Did I just kill my f–king boyfriend?’”

While Chickenfry said she had a “little cut,” Bryan ultimately needed stitches and had “a lot of lost blood.”

“It was really scary. Wear your f–king seat belt,” she continued. “That’s the one thing I got out of it, is wear your seat belt.”

Chickenfry met Bryan at the Academy of Country Awards in May 2023. The following month, she joined him on stage during one of his concerts in New York City. While they interacted after the performance, it wasn’t until she subsequently made a podcast episode about the experience that Bryan slid into her DMs.

“We started talking and texting,” she said. “And he was like, ‘I have to drive from Philly to Oklahoma, do you want to come?’ … That was our first time meeting, and we just fell in love in the car. And we haven’t separated since.”