Zach Bryan’s Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry Says They Were in ‘Traumatizing’ Car Crash: ‘So Much Blood’

Zach Bryan and his girlfriend, Brianna Chickenfry, were caught in a ‘traumatizing’ car crash over the weekend.

Chickenfry, 24, whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia, shared gruesome details of the incident via TikTok on Tuesday, May 14.

“I’m just going to rant for a second because I think I’m nearing a mental breakdown and I’ve been living on a bus for the past month so that doesn’t help,” she said. “Two nights ago, Zach and I got into a traumatizing side-by-side car crash. It flipped a bunch of times, everything shattered and thank God we had our seatbelts on but there was a lot of blood and we thought we were saying goodbye to each other.”

The Barstool Sports podcaster was on the verge of tears as she revealed Bryan, 28, sustained an injury that required stitches and an ambulance was called.

The incident occurred just prior to the pair driving to North Little Rock, Arkansas where the country singer is booked to perform multiple shows.

“After the ambulance came and he got all stitched up, we were like, ‘Oh my God, it didn’t hit an artery,” LaPaglia continued. “It was just a huge gash, we were OK, we are happy and alive.”

But as she attempted to put the scare behind her, a series of unfortunate events rattled LaPaglia further.

“Then it’s time to drive to Arkansas. As we’re about to leave, we open the bus door and Mango, the [cat] to never escape, runs out of the bus into the woods,” she said. “She goes through barbed wire into the middle of the forest. Zach tries to jump on her, all of his stitches burst again, he’s bleeding so much blood.”

LaPaglia’s pet’s escape pushed her to tears.

“I’m crying, it’s pitch black out, I’m never gonna find her,” she said. “I don’t have shoes on, [I’m] going over barbed wire, like thorns in my face, I still have glass in my f—king body.”

The influencer went on to explain she and Zach found the cat but were only able to catch “two hours of sleep” on the journey to Arkansas and, as a result, she was “so mentally out of it.”

To add further insult, a second cat, Ollie, ran off the bus the following day, causing distress all over again.

LaPaglia concluded the candid post by revealing her broken mental state.

“I’m just so tired. My whole body hurts and I keep finding more bruises and scrapes and I pulled glass out of my cheek last night,” she said, fighting back tears.

Bryan and LaPaglia confirmed their romance in July 2023 after she spoke about the country singer on her “PlanBri Uncut” podcast that month.

“I started hanging out with a guy named Zach, what, three weeks ago?” she said at the time. “It’s fun, it’s casual, and yeah, I just wanted to address it because the whole internet is freaking the f—k out and people are doing s—t. And yeah, that’s really it. Just hanging out, having some fun.”