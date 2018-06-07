Brie Bella is her twin sister Nikki Bella’s biggest cheerleader. The Total Bellas star opened up to Us Weekly exclusively in a new interview about Nikki’s recent reconciliation with John Cena.

“I’m rooting for their happiness,” Brie, 34, told Us at WWE’s first-ever Emmy For Your Consideration event at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood on Wednesday, June 6. “I just want them both to be happy at the end of the day, if it’s together or separate.”

Us broke the news on May 31 that Nikki, 34, and Cena, 41, are back together a month and a half after they called off their engagement. Multiple sources said the six-year relationship had its ups and downs, but the couple ultimately realized that they still wanted to be with each other.

“It’s like any breakup. You try to work it out,” Brie told Us on Wednesday. “It’s not like they hate each other or they don’t love each other. They love each other really hard. They love each other a lot and they want to make it work. There’s just so much they have to figure out with each other.”

The WWE star noted that her sister and Cena are both “so career-driven,” which was just one reason why they decided to press pause.

“Marriage makes you really take a step back and be like, ‘Wait a second. Are we ready for this?’ Because it’s a big step,” she explained. “They’re not the types to just get married and then divorced ‘cause it doesn’t work. They want it forever and they really have to think about that.”

Another source recently told Us exclusively that even though Nikki and Cena are back together, they are “not officially engaged again.”

Brie also opened up to Us about whether she wants to expand her family with husband Daniel Bryan, with whom she already shares 12-month-old daughter Birdie. “My husband wants to start trying today!” she revealed. “I said, ‘Not till next summer.’ I’ve still got to kick butt in the ring!”

