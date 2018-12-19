Backtracking like the best of them! Bristol Palin’s ex-husband, Dakota Meyer, continued to apologize for comments he made about her parenting abilities on Teen Mom OG.

“In regards to the comment on tonight’s @teenmom episode insinuating Bristol is anything other than a great mother is deeply regretted on my part,” Meyer, 30, captioned a photo of himself paintballing with Bristol, 28, and her son Tripp Palin — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston — on Monday, December 17. “Looking back and seeing my behavior does not represent the man I strive to be. Going forward I have made the commitment to Bristol to work towards a better relationship and putting our children’s best interests before my own.”

In a followup post on Tuesday, December 18, the Afghanistan veteran — who split from Bristol in February — posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed and revealed that he suffers from anxiety. (He has previously spoken out about this struggle with PTSD.)

Meyer’s comments come one week after he shared a similar sentiment about Bristol after facing backlash for calling Teen Mom OG “trailer trash” on social media and slamming his ex-wife and her costars for “sitting around [and] bitching about their ex’s.”

While the MTV star didn’t respond to Meyer’s remarks, she posted her own message about the show at the time and expressed her disapproval. “If I cared what people thought of me, I wouldn’t be here today — let’s be real. I’ve stood strong and held it down for my kids since day one. No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my ‘life’ … my babies, my family, my close friends — they know the truth,” she captioned a photo with Tripp and her daughters with Meyer, Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 19 months. “I’m a pretty great mom, work my ass off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life.”

She added: “@mtv doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real issues. All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.”

Bristol confirmed in July that she’d be joining Teen Mom OG for season 7.

