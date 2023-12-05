Britney Spears Dad Jamie Spears Has Leg Amputated After Infection

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, recently had his leg amputated, Us Weekly can confirm.

News broke in October that Jamie, 71, had been hospitalized with an infection. The amputation took place last month, multiple outlets reported. Jamie previously faced a health battle in 2019 when he underwent two emergency surgeries for a ruptured colon.

Spears’ latest health struggles come amid his ongoing estrangement from Britney, 42. The “Toxic” singer opened up about her contentious relationship with her father in her memoir The Woman in Me, which hit shelves in October.

“The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me,” Britney wrote of her 13-year conservatorship, which ended in November 2021. (Jamie served as the conservator of Britney’s estate from 2008 until September 2021.)

Related: Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs With Dad Jamie Spears Britney Spears’ and her father, Jamie Spears, have been at odds throughout the singer’s life. Growing up, Britney and her mother, Lynne Spears, were close as the matriarch took her eldest daughter to auditions and performances in their native Louisiana. Jamie, for his part, faced a series of personal struggles. After Britney’s career took off […]

Elsewhere in the tell-all, Britney claimed that Jamie got physical with her then-13-year-old son Sean Preston during an August 2019 argument.

“My son went to lock himself in a bedroom to end the fight, and my dad broke down the door and shook him,” wrote Britney, who shares Sean Preston, now 18, and son Jayden, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. “Kevin filed a police report, and my dad was barred from seeing the kids.”

A source exclusively told Us at the time that Federline’s restraining order request was granted with no opposition from Jamie. The insider added that Jamie was banned from visiting his grandsons for three years.

While Jamie and Britney’s tumultuous relationship seems beyond repair, there’s still a chance that the pop star will patch things up with her mom, Lynne Spears.

Related: Britney Spears’ Family Members: A Comprehensive Guide Britney Spears’ relationship with her family was rocky even before her conservatorship battle. The Grammy winner was born in Mississippi in December 1981 to father Jamie Spears and mother Lynne Spears. She joined older brother Bryan Spears and later became a big sister to Jamie Lynn Spears. Britney pursued stardom from an early age. She […]

“There’s no hope of reconciliation for Britney and Jamie, but Britney’s thankful things are on the mend with her mom,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Britney has also had her differences with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. In The Woman In Me, Britney claimed that Jamie Lynn, 32, told her to “stop fighting it” when her father checked her into a treatment center without her consent.

Despite her sister’s at times unflattering depiction of her in the memoir, Jamie Lynn spoke fondly of Britney during a November episode of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here.

Related: Britney Spears and Sister Jamie Lynn Spears' Ups and Downs A dramatic relationship. Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears have had a bumpy ride through the years — and haven’t always kept that drama under wraps. In June 2021, the pop star spoke out in court for the first time since being put under a conservatorship in 2008. During the explosive hearing, she explained why […]

“She’s a good big sister, she is,” said Jamie Lynn. “I love her. Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what? Families fight. Listen, we just do it better than most.”

During an earlier episode of the show, the Zoey 101 alum revealed that she and Britney had spoken since the release of The Woman in Me.

“I think every family fights and has their stuff. But I talked to her before I came here and we love each other,” she said.