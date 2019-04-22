Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Spotted for the First Time Amid Health Battle: Pic

Out and about on Easter Sunday. Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, emerged on Sunday, April 21, the same day the pop star took a break from her treatment program to spend the holiday with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

The 66-year-old was spotted driving to in his yellow truck in Louisiana months after he underwent two emergency surgeries for a ruptured colon. In light of her father’s health issues, Britney, 37, announced in January that she was postposing her Domination residency in Las Vegas.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” she said in a statement on January 4. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.”

Months later, the “Toxic” singer checked into a mental health facility, which according to a source, “prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being.”

“She’s been devastated over the prospect of losing her dad,” a second source told Us Weekly about Britney’s decision to seek treatment. “He’s always been her rock, and seeing him seriously ill has shattered her.”

The second source added that the “Slumber Party” songstress has been feeling “depressed and hasn’t been able to find a way out of it.”

“After Jamie’s recent surgery, she found herself so full of anxiety and panic, she didn’t know who to turn to or what to do,” the insider revealed. “She’s been spiraling and feeling lost.”

While Jamie appeared to be alone on Easter Sunday, Britney spent the day with Asghari at the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills. According to an eyewitness, the couple, who met in October 2016, spent the day together at the hotel.

“Sam was sweet and seems very protective of her,” the eyewitness told Us. “She dropped a sneaker as she got into the car, and Sam didn’t skip a beat and immediately picked it up for her.”

Britney’s sons, Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, meanwhile are staying with their father, Kevin Federline, while she seeks help. The performer split from Federline in 2007 after three years of marriage.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!