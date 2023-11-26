Despite their ups and downs through the years, Jamie Lynn Spears has a lot of love for Britney Spears.

“She’s a good big sister, she is,” Jamie Lynn, 32, said during the latest episode of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here. “I love her. Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what? Families fight. Listen, we just do it better than most.”

Jamie Lynn, who’s competing on the U.K. reality show, added that she is the “one person” in the 41-year-old’s life that has “never taken anything from her.”

“Me and her both have had a very complicated upbringing,” Jamie Lynn reflected. “We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways. And sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have.”

The Zoey 101 alum also told her fellow competitor, Sam Thompson, that Britney was concerned about her before she left for the show, which began filming earlier this month.

“I could imagine she’d be worried about me out here,” Jamie Lynn said. “I think she’s probably checking in on me heavily. I do think she’s probably like, ‘Why would she do that?’ She asked me that before I came here, she was like, ‘You’re really going to do it?’ I was like, I don’t know if I can say, ‘I’m going to go to Australia and check it out.’”

When Thompson, 31, asked what she thought Britney would think of Jamie Lynn in the reality show so far, she joked, “Me crying, she’d probably be like, ‘Y’all get her out of there, right now!”

In an earlier episode of the show, Jamie Lynn revealed that she and Britney had spoken since her sister released The Woman in Me.

“I think every family fights and has their stuff. But I talked to her before I came here and we love each other,” Jamie Lynn said.

Britney’s memoir, which touches on a variety of topics pertaining to the pop star’s life, addressed the pair’s contentious relationship and referred to Jamie Lynn as a “total bitch.” The “Toxic” singer also accused Jamie Lynn of not doing enough to help fight her conservatorship, which lasted 13 years.

In 2008, Britney was placed under the conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears. Britney petitioned to end her conservatorship in 2021, which a judge granted that November.

After Britney’s emotional June 2021 hearing, Jamie Lynn addressed her sister’s bombshell courtroom statement.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2021. “And I’ll support her long after. Note that.”

She continued: “I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago. If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever else she wants to do [will make her happy] — I support that, 100 percent. Because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she’s happy. Let’s keep praying. That’s all.”