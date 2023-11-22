Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears are not on the outs despite public perception.

During a recent episode of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Jamie Lynn, 32, opened up to First Dates maître d’ Fred Sirieix about where she currently stands with Britney, 41, after past ups and downs.

“I think every family fights and has their stuff. But I talked to her before I came here and we love each other,” Jamie Lynn said about the U.K. reality show, which started filming earlier this month.

Jamie Lynn’s surprising update comes one month after Britney addressed their contentious relationship in her memoir, The Woman in Me. Britney referred to Jamie Lynn as a “total bitch” in a passage before accusing her younger sister of not doing enough to help fight her 13-year conservatorship.

Britney was placed under the controversial conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears, in 2008. It wasn’t until 2021 that the pop star spoke out for the first time about her experience, telling a judge during a court hearing, “The main reason why I’m here is because I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years, and it’s enough.”

Jamie Lynn addressed Britney’s bombshell statements about how her family didn’t support her wishes, writing via Instagram at the time, “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag. And I’ll support her long after. Note that.”

She continued: “I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago. If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever else she wants to do [will make her happy] — I support that, 100 percent. Because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she’s happy. Let’s keep praying. That’s all.”

Britney’s conservatorship was subsequently terminated in November 2021. As Britney used her social media to call out various family members, Jamie Lynn offered her side of the story in her 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

“That love is still there, 100 percent. I love my sister,” Jamie Lynn said during a Good Morning America interview while promoting the book. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now. … I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so.”

Britney, meanwhile, hinted that she was open to a reconciliation in a separate section of The Woman in Me, writing, “She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family. I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me. It’s not that easy.”