It’s her birthday — and she’ll reflect if she wants to! To celebrate her 41st birthday, Britney Spears is opening up on her relationship with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, despite their estrangement.

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” the “Stronger” songstress, 41, captioned a Friday, December 2, Instagram post dedicated to her little sister. “Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!!”

Britney added: “You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

The Crossroads star reposted one of her 31-year-old sibling’s social media pics onto her page. Jamie Lynn, for her part, has not publicly addressed Britney’s post at the time of publication.

The “Circus” singer and the Sweet Magnolias star’s family drama escalated in January, after Jamie Lynn opened up about her childhood in her Things I Should Have Said memoir. The Zoey 101 alum, for her part, detailed how she was unable to tell Britney about her teen pregnancy in 2007 because of her sister’s own struggles. (Britney was placed under a 13-year conservatorship in February 2008, run by father Jamie Spears, until it was terminated in November 2021.) Jamie Lynn also claimed her big sister, armed with a knife, had threatened her while she was holding her youngest daughter Ivey, now 3. Britney has since denied her sibling’s allegations.

“Jamie Lynn … congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW,” the Glee alum wrote via Twitter on January 14, days after Jamie Lynn’s book was released. “I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!! The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut.”

Britney also alleged that no one in her family — including Jamie Lynn, 70-year-old father Jamie and mom Lynne Spears — has been in her corner through the years. The “I Got the Boy” songwriter — who shares daughter Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge and daughter Ivey with husband Jamie Watson — has continued to go toe-to-toe with Britney on social media over the claims made in her book and during her publicity tour.

“Britney — Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform,” Jamie Lynn later wrote via Instagram Story on January 15. “In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you.”

The two sisters have remained at odds since the autobiography launch, with Jamie Lynn and her brood even missing Britney’s June wedding to Sam Asghari. Britney, however, has continued to praise the 28-year-old Hacks star for standing beside her amid her family rift.

“My husband surprised me ✨🎂🎈!!! I’m sick with the flu and he came downstairs,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, sharing a video of Asghari singing her “Happy Birthday” in front of a decorated cake and rose petals on the table. “He was pretty f—king smooth !!!! I love you 🥰😘 !!!! It’s Mr. and Mrs. Asghari 💍💍💍 !!!”