All grown up! Jamie Lynn Spears‘ eldest is officially in high school — and the actress is still coming to terms with the major milestone.

“Anddd just like that, my baby’s in high school👩🏼‍🏫📚✏️😭. swipe to see how time literally flies by…..don’t take a second of it for granted,” Spears, 31, wrote alongside a compilation of Instagram photos of daughter Maddie, 14, on Tuesday, August 9. The post included snaps from her child’s first day in high school and a throwback of Maddie.

The Netflix star, who shares Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge, has opened up about the ups and downs that come with being a parent. Earlier this year, Spears reflected on her love for her daughter on the 5-year “miracle anniversary” of Maddie’s ATV accident.

“Maybe, it’s just a little reminder to remain faithful through the good times and the bad times,” the Zoey 101 alum wrote via Instagram in February, while discussing the tragic incident. “I mean, I had nothing when I thought I lost my baby girl, so my faith was literally all I had left to cling to. I thank God everyday [sic] for the extraordinary medical professionals, all the prayer warriors, and the countless angels in heaven, and on earth who made our miracle possible.”

In February 2017, Spears’ daughter was riding an ATV when it flipped over into a pond. Maddie was knocked unconscious and was submerged underwater for several minutes. Amid the health scare, the then 9-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital to receive immediate medical attention.

The Nickelodeon alum, for her part, later revealed how the scary moment affected her mental health in the aftermath.

“It really was, like, to the point where the panic attacks were all-consuming, where I’m counting, I’m touching the doorknob seven times,” the Things I Should Have Said author explained on Good Morning America in January. “It was consuming my life to the point where it physically was taking over me. At the time, I took medicine and finally got to a place where I felt stable. I think that when your worst fear happens, you get a lot less afraid of everything else. … It made me reevaluate everything and who I was as a person and where I needed to be better.”

Spears, who also shares daughter Ivey, 4, with husband Jamie Watson, recalled being “haunted” by the experience. “The biggest thought that I think stays with me is that when I was trying to save her — when I thought that I’d lost her — I was so afraid that her last thought was, ‘Why didn’t Mama save me?’ I just hope she knows that I was doing everything I could,” she added.

