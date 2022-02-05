All in the family! As Jamie Lynn Spears slipped back into her Sweet Magnolias character Noreen Fitzgibbons’ pregnant belly, she had a very special guest on the set.

“In honor of #SWEETMAGNOLIAS BEING #1 TODAY!!🚨SPOILER ALERT🚨MAJOR GUEST STAR APPEARANCE IN EPISODE 6,” the Zoey 101 alum, 30, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 5, alongside footage of her daughter Ivey, 3, playing on a playground in one scene during the show’s second season.

Ivey, whom the former child star shares with husband Jamie Watson, made a brief scene-stealing appearance during the sixth episode as she held an unnamed actress’ hand while going down a slide. Ivey looked adorable in her floral frock, Crocs and pigtails.

“Yes, she was quite the DIVA, but the girl knows her angles, and can rock some pig tails like no other 👏🏻👧🏼💁🏼‍♀️,” Spears continued in her social media upload. “Thank y’all, thank y’all, THANK YALL for loving this show as much as we do🤍🤍🤍I am beyond GRATEFUL.”

Season 2 of the Netflix drama picked up where the first season — which debuted in May 2020 — left off when viewers finally found out who was involved in the car accident alongside Kyle Townsend (Logan Allen). Throughout the season, Kyle attempted to work through his lingering pain and mental health struggles, enlisting the help of Noreen (Spears) along the way. The pregnant pediatric nurse — who previously left Serenity and fiancé Bill Townsend (Chris Klein) at the conclusion of the first season — returned to the small South Carolina town ahead of her first child’s birth.

While Noreen is just diving into the world of motherhood on the Netflix show, the All That alum has embraced her motherhood role in real life as she raises Ivey and older daughter Maddie, 13. (She shares Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge.)

“I hope she learns as many new things as she possibly can about this beautiful world,” the “I Got the Boy” songwriter gushed about her youngest child via Instagram in August 2021. “But above all, I pray she always remains as kind as she is today, no matter what the world throws at her🤍.”

The Mississippi native and her daughter previously made headlines earlier this year after she alleged that older sister Britney Spears “got in [her] face” while she was holding the toddler amid quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic. (The “Stronger” songstress, 40, has denied her sibling’s claims.)

“She cursed at me, so I just walked out of the rooms,” the Things I Should Have Said author claimed during a January interview on Nightline. “I was like, ‘We’re just all family under one roof. I’m not trying to argue.’ And when I tried to remove myself from the situation, that’s when I guess she just got really angry.”

Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias is now streaming on Netflix.

