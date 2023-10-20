Britney Spears‘ memoir dives into her stay at a mental health facility — which she didn’t consent to — and how sister Jamie Lynn Spears allegedly ignored her cry for help.

Us Weekly can confirm that in her upcoming book, The Woman in Me, Britney, 41, recalls being checked into a treatment center by her father, Jamie Spears. According to a source, Britney details reaching out to her sibling for help. Jamie Lynn, 32, allegedly replied that Britney should “stop fighting it” because there’s “nothing” the singer could do about the situation.

Britney spent 30 days at the treatment center in 2019. At the time, the stint was linked to stress from dealing with her dad’s health issues.

As the pop star’s fans grew concerned about Britney, Jamie Lynn took to social media to shut down rumors about her well-being.

“I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after. I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand. Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore,” she wrote via Instagram in April 2019.

Two years later, Britney spoke out for the first time about her conservatorship — which dad Jamie placed her under in 2008 — in a court hearing. “The main reason why I’m here is because I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated,” she said at the time. “I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years, and it’s enough.”

Jamie Lynn addressed Britney’s bombshell statements about how her family didn’t support her wishes, writing via Instagram, “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag. And I’ll support her long after. Note that.”

The actress continued: “I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago. If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever else she wants to do [will make her happy] — I support that, 100 percent. Because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she’s happy. Let’s keep praying. That’s all.”

Britney’s conservatorship was subsequently terminated in November 2021 and she has since used social media to call out various family members. Jamie Lynn — who has yet to publicly comment on The Woman In Me, in which Britney calls her a “total bitch” — has maintained that she always tried to support Britney whenever she could.

“That love is still there, 100 percent. I love my sister,” Jamie Lynn said during a Good Morning America interview in January 2022. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now. … I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so.”

The Woman in Me hits shelves on Tuesday, October 24.