Britney Spears aired her grievances over her strained relationship with her dad, Jamie Spears, in her new memoir — including claims that he assaulted her eldest son.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Britney, 41, recalls a harrowing moment where her father, 71, got into an argument in August 2019 with a then 13-year-old Sean Preston that ended in an altercation.

“My son went to lock himself in a bedroom to end the fight, and my dad broke down the door and shook him,” Britney — who shares sons Sean Preston, now 18, and Jayden, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline — writes. “Kevin [Federline] filed a police report, and my dad was barred from seeing the kids.” (At the time, a source exclusively told Us Federline requested a restraining order against Britney’s father, which was granted with no opposition from Jamie. The insider added that Jamie was banned from visiting his grandsons for three years.)

A second source exclusively told Us that “the whole incident was very upsetting to her and her boys. Kevin was and still is furious.” The insider added that while “Preston was not physically injured” at the time, he was “very scared and shaken up.”

Jamie was never charged with a crime due to “insufficient proof,” Ventura County District Attorney Gregory D. Totten told Radar Online at the time.

As Britney’s bombshells made headlines, she shared her intentions for writing the memoir in an Instagram post on Friday, October 20.

“Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or who hurt or misunderstood !!!” she wrote, emphasizing that she did not intend to “offend anyone” while writing the memoir’s many revelations. Instead, the book — which hits shelves on Tuesday, October 24 — has given her “closure.”

Britney’s sentiment echoes what a source previously told Us about her reason for writing the book, noting that it was “not Britney’s intention to skewer anyone.” Instead, her objective was “to relay the facts from her perspective.”

Britney’s contentious dynamic with Jamie has made headlines for years, but it reached a fever pitch amid her conservatorship battle. Jamie attained legal control over his eldest daughter’s personal affairs and estate starting in February 2008, but Britney ultimately began fighting to end the conservatorship as fans supported her with the #FreeBritney movement.

In June 2021, Britney finally broke her silence on the conservatorship while testifying during a court hearing. At the time, she said that she felt “enslaved” to her father and claimed that Jamie “loved the control to hurt his own daughter.” (Jamie never publicly responded to her allegations.)

Jamie was officially removed as Britney’s conservator in September 2021 after previously announcing his plans to step down. Two months later, he agreed that her conservatorship should be terminated.

“Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter,” court documents filed by Jamie in November 2021 read. “Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship. So it is said in no uncertain terms, Jamie believes that the Conservatorship should end, immediately.”

Later that month, Britney’s 13-year conservatorship came to an end. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???? #FreedBritney.”

After news broke in August of Britney’s split from estranged husband Sam Asghari, an insider told Us that her divorce “really changed” her outlook on her relationships, but she still had “no intention” of reconciling with her father.

If you or someone you know is experiencing child abuse, call or text Child Help Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.