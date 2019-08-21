In her corner. Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, sent her a message of support after she shared a candid confession about her state of mind.

“Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake,” the Princess of Pop, 37, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, August 20. “I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy !!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes …. so I simply choose not to look anymore … let the clever haters do what they do best …. hate!!!”

Alongside her caption, Spears shared a quote that read, “Pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when you win.”

In the comments section, Asghari, 25, wrote, “Winners don’t hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don’t have what you have (which is the best heart in the world).”

The Grammy winner and the personal trainer started dating in late 2016 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, in which he played her love interest. She made their relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Day 2017.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere on July 22 — and sparked engagement rumors in the process. Though Spears had a diamond ring on her left hand, a source told Us Weekly that she and Asghari are still just girlfriend and boyfriend.

“Sam has been an absolute dream come true for Britney,” another insider previously told Us exclusively. “He is such a positive light in her life. No one makes her smile this much — other than her boys.”

The “Womanizer” singer shares sons Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2007.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!