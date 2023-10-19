After Justin Timberlake dumped Britney Spears via text message he also gave her a framed handwritten letter that she still has to this day.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that Spears, 41, writes in her memoir, The Woman in Me, that after Timberlake, 42, broke up with the pop star over the phone, he visited her in Louisiana to deliver her a breakup letter. Spears still has the letter stored underneath her bed to this day, per the insider.

While the details of the note weren’t disclosed, Spears writes that Timberlake was a “good writer” and his message made her emotional. Spears recalls feeling devastated after Timberlake called their romance off.

“I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood,” she penned according to an excerpt from The New York Times, which was published on Thursday, October 19.

In her memoir — which is set to be released on Tuesday, October 24 — Spears opens up about her personal struggles over the years. In an additional excerpt from the memoir shared by People, Spears revealed that she had an abortion while she and Timberlake were dating.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she wrote. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

While Timberlake hasn’t addressed Spears’ bombshell claims, a source told Us that the former boy bander is “trying to distance himself” from her book while he focuses on his family instead. (Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel with whom he shares sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2.)

“Justin and Britney dated so long ago, and he has a whole different life now,” the insider explained. “He’s focused on his family, his career, and moving forward, and he would like to leave anything that happened in the past behind them.”

Timberlake and Spears met on the set of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in the early ‘90s. Following their time on the show, the pair pursued musical careers and reconnected in 1999. The twosome dated until 2002, the same year Timberlake left ‘Nsync to go solo and released his song “Cry Me a River” which was rumored to be about Spears.

“I’ve been scorned. I’ve been pissed off. I wrote ‘Cry Me a River’ in two hours. I didn’t plan on writing it,” Timberlake wrote in his 2018 memoir, Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me, about the song. “The feelings I had were so strong that I had to write it, and I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and, hopefully, relate to it. People heard me and they understood it because we’ve all been there.”