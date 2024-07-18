Britney Spears has some choice words for the Osbournes.

In an Instagram post defending actress Kate Beckinsale’s social media activity shared on Wednesday, July 17, Spears, 42, took a moment to hit back at the famous family’s criticism of her own social media content.

Calling the Osbournes the “most boring family known to mankind,” Spears added that she wants to tell them to “kindly f–k off.”

The “Toxic” singer’s pointed remarks follow rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, 75, criticizing the dance videos Spears often shares via Instagram.

“I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube. Every f–king day,” Ozzy said on the Tuesday, July 16, episode of “The Osbournes Podcast.”

“It’s sad, very, very sad,” he added.

The topic of Spears came up as the Osbournes responded to a fan question asking whether Kelly Osbourne would ever partake in viral TikTok dance challenges.

“I don’t know how to do TikTok dances. I don’t know where anybody would ever think that I would,” said Kelly, 39.

The rest of the family expressed agreement with Ozzy’s sentiments about Spears, with Sharon Osbourne, 71, calling her a “poor little thing.”

For her part, Spears appears unfazed by the Osbournes’ criticism. The singer shared a new video of her dancing via Instagram on Wednesday.

In the clip, Spears can be seen twirling to music while sporting a white top and pink bikini bottoms.

Earlier Wednesday, Spears showed support for Underworld actress Kate Beckinsale, who has received criticism over her recent social media posts.

“I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she’s from London 🇬🇧!!! I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age appropriate content,” Spears wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “She’s in her 50s and I thought it was pretty badass how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old.”

Spears said she can relate to Beckinsale, 50, because she also receives harsh criticism over her social media posts.

“I know what it’s like to be judged so it’s a ridiculous and stupid subject initially,” she continued. “But I think it’s important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!”