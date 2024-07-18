Britney Spears is backing Kate Beckinsale after trolls criticized what she shares on social media.

“I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she’s from London 🇬🇧!!! I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age appropriate content,” Spears, 42, said in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, July 17. “She’s in her 50s and I thought it was pretty badass how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old.”

Spears shared that she could relate to Beckinsale, 50, since she gets even harsher criticism for her own social media posts. The singer shared that what others are saying about Beckinsale is “not as bad” as what others have to say about her dancing. She countered the fact by adding that she actually “taught dance class last week to a couple of teenagers.”

“I know what it’s like to be judged so it’s a ridiculous and stupid subject initially,” she continued. “But I think it’s important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!”

Related: Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs Over the Years Britney Spears’ career and personal life have faced a series of ups and downs over the years. Spears first showed off her vocal skills on the singing competition Star Search at 10 years old in 1992. Following a stint on The Mickey Mouse Club, she signed a record deal with Jive Records in 1997 and […]

She explained that instead, people should focus on helping people achieve their goals and find their passions whether that’s through painting, dancing and more.

“What are you gonna do to help someone out and bring their dreams to life besides being like me and Kate’s haters saying we’re too old or don’t have appropriate content???” she questioned. “Do you think perhaps they might be offended by what they see?”

Spears wondered if it would be “condescending” if she should invite her naysayers to the dance class so they could get a first-hand look at the welcoming environment she creates for her students.

“Let them see how my students are nourishing and living THEIR LIVES !!!???” she said. It’s good for the soul yet frankly it’s not condescending AT ALL it’s BEING … a Smart ass and damn those are usually pretty attractive!!!”

The Grammy winner acknowledged that she knows there are people out there who “mean well that don’t embarrass or demoralize another.” However, Spears admitted that the world can be “incredibly cruel” and people have to be “extremely careful” over who they decide to include in their “circle” and hearts.

Like Spears, Beckinsale has endured countless comments criticizing her looks and her clothing choices on her social media posts. Earlier this month, the Underworld actress shared a clip of her in a short pink set and giant black bow.

When one user commented, “Go do some squats @katebeckinsale I think ur ass ran away,” Beckinsale clapped back by revealing her recent reasons for weight loss. (Earlier this year, Beckinsale sparked concern when she shared a photo from a hospital bed on Mother’s Day.)

Related: Kate Beckinsale’s Ups and Downs Over the Years Kate Beckinsale has had a lot of highs and lows throughout her life. Beckinsale lost her father, Richard Beckinsale, when she was 5 years old. Four years later, her mom, Judy Loe, moved on with director Roy Battersby, who became Kate’s stepfather in 1997. While coping with the loss of her father, who was an […]

“I watched my stepfather [director Roy Battersby] die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly,” Beckinsale fired back in response. “I was in the hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my esophagus which made me vomit copious amounts of blood.”

Beckinsale didn’t stop at replying directly to her haters. She also had a message for her more traditional “fans.”

“A few of my followers can get themselves really upset that they don’t think I’m doing enough age-appropriate things,” Beckinsale teased in an Instagram video while looking into the mirror. “So, I thought I’d let them kick off their week with a little stab of joy with me putting on a hair net. For those of you who are going to get off on this, ‘Have at it bitches!’”