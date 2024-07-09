Kate Beckinsale broke her silence about her six-week hospital stay while slamming a troll who criticized her recent weight loss.

“Let’s have a toast for the douche bags. Let’s have a toast for the assholes,” Beckinsale, 50, captioned a mirror selfie video via Instagram on Monday, July 8. “Let’s have a toast for the scumbags 😘😘😘😘.”

In the clip, the Fool’s Paradise actress tied her hair up with a net while wearing a sexy off-the-shoulder pink T-shirt with hamsters on the breasts. She wore a matching pink bikini bottom and calf-high motorcycle boots while showing off her slim figure.

While many fans applauded Beckinsale for her being “cute” and “sexy,” one troll slammed the actress, writing in the comments, “Go do some squats @katebeckinsale I think ur ass ran away.”

Related: Kate Beckinsale’s Ups and Downs Over the Years Kate Beckinsale has had a lot of highs and lows throughout her life. Beckinsale lost her father, Richard Beckinsale, when she was 5 years old. Four years later, her mom, Judy Loe, moved on with director Roy Battersby, who became Kate’s stepfather in 1997. While coping with the loss of her father, who was an […]

Beckinsale quickly shut down the remark, revealing why she was in the hospital earlier this year.

“No, actually, I watched my stepfather [director Roy Battersby] die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly,” she fired back in the comments section.

The British actress explained that she was then “in the hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my esophagus which made me vomit copious amounts of blood.” Beckinsale revealed that during her hospitalization she “found eating very hard,” which contributed to her slimmer figure.

She continued: “I just worked very, very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so, l’m not really concerned about what you think about my ass.”

Beckinsale added, “Maybe you should worry about your own f—king ass. I suggest shoving something up it — like a large pineapple or a brick.”

In March, Beckinsale raised eyebrows when she shared a tearful photo in a hospital bed while honoring her mom Judy Loe’s birthday and UK Mother’s Day.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

At the time, she didn’t reveal any details about her hospital stay or the nature of her illness. Beckinsale acknowledged her stepfather’s death in the caption after he passed away in January after a stroke.

“Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s—t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t,” she captioned a series of snaps, including one of her mom, 77, with her birthday cake. “And for looking after our dogs when we can’t and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us … And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

Beckinsale continued: “Thank you for loving us and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x.”

Related: A Look Back at Kate Beckinsale's Love Life Kate Beckinsale has been a leading lady in some of Hollywood’s favorite films for more than two decades, and throughout that time, she has had a handful of personal relationships that have made headlines. Early on in her career, the Serendipity actress dated Michael Sheen. They were first linked in 1995, and during their eight-year […]

During her hospital stay, Beckinsale shared photos with her fans, including a snap of her bunny socks on Easter in late March.

The following month, she hinted at the reason for her admittance to the hospital wearing a shirt that read ‘Tummy Troubles Survivor” in an Instagram post.

Beckinsale hasn’t directly talked about her illness until now. In addition to slamming a troll on Monday, she poked fun at her more conservative followers in her social media video.

“A few of my followers can get themselves really upset that they don’t think I’m doing enough age-appropriate things,” Beckinsale teased while looking into the mirror. “So, I thought I’d let them kick off their week with a little stab of joy with me putting on a hair net.”

She cheekily added, “For those of you who are going to get off on this, ‘Have at it bitches!’” Beckinsale joked that all she needed now was her “knitting,” before revealing she doesn’t craft.