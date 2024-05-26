Kate Beckinsale clapped back after she received criticism on her appearance following her recent health scare.

“Sorry to say this Kate, but you do look a bit thin … You always striked a great balance … But when your cheekbones start to show, the balance is lost … 😢 😢,” a user commented on Beckinsale’s Saturday, May 25, Instagram post, where she shared a compilation of clips dancing to All Saints’ “Never Ever.”

Beckinsale, 50, replied, “I nursed my stepdad dad to his death early this year. My mum also has stuff going on. I am adjusting to watching two fathers die, one when I was 5, one in January of this year.” (Kate’s father, Richard Beckinsale, died when she was a child, while her stepfather, Roy Battersby, passed away from a brief illness in January.)

“I lost my soulmate cat of almost 19 years, also last year,” Kate continued. “I spent six weeks in hospital due to copiously vomiting blood from a Mallory Weiss year [sic] caused by the stress of a whole year ripping a hole between my oesophagus [sic] and stomach.”

Kate revealed that she “experienced a severe flare” of her mast cell activation syndrome, which she noted is “mitigated by stress, shock and grief.” She added, “That’s what I am prepared to disclose that has contributed to some weight loss.”

“What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family’s is not important,” she wrote. “I am trying to survive what feel like unbearable losses, reactivated PTSD from discovering my very young fathers’s almost dead body as a very young child alone in the night, and working to support the family I have left.”

Kate continued with a pointed message at the commenter. “The fact you fancy girls who are heavier than I am does not feature in things that are important or relevant,” she wrote. “The fact you feel your opinion is required to bully females about their appearance is relevant to me because it needs to stop feeling like it is your, or anyone’s right. I don’t care what your taste in women is. I care that you think any of us need to be apprised of it.”

Kate noted that she “will not address” comments about her looks again. “Do better,” she concluded.

Kate sparked concern among fans in March when she shared several snaps, including a tearful selfie, from a hospital bed. She did not reveal her condition nor explain the reasoning behind her hospital stay at the time — but did hint at her medical issues when she posted a pic wearing a “Tummy Troubles Survivor” t-shirt in April.

Kate, who’s since made a return to the red carpet, denied that plastic surgery was the reason behind her hospitalization.

“Whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven’t done, or being obsessed with youth when actually, currently I’m obsessed with surviving loss, is bullying,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post earlier this month. “Please stop now.”