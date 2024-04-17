Kate Beckinsale is seemingly shedding light on the reason for her recent hospital stay.

The actress, 50, shared several photos of herself sporting a graphic T-shirt that read “Tummy Troubles Survivor” via Instagram on Wednesday, April 17. The shirt, which she paired with jeans, a black headband and a large black hair bow, featured a cartoon bunny in a suit of armor posing in front of a background of flowers.

The slideshow, which she captioned with a flexed bicep and white heart emojis, also included hilarious pics of her dog wearing small plastic hands making a peace sign and a snap of herself cuddling up with her cat in a human-sized cat bed.

She posted more pics via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, including one of her cat wearing the plastic peace sign hands. “Willow didn’t ace it but I had a licorice pipe so all good,” she wrote alongside the hilarious snap.

The hair bow Beckinsale wore in the pics appears to be the same one she wore in a March Instagram upload of her lying in a hospital bed. The snap was one of many she shared in honor of U.K. Mother’s Day.

“Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s— and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t,” she captioned the since-deleted post. “And for looking after our dogs when we can’t and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us. And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

While she didn’t specify details of her health condition, Beckinsale continued to share more snaps from the hospital. She wore her hair bow again in a March Instagram Story selfie, in which she laid down in blue pajamas, and celebrated Easter by posting a pic of her bunny-themed socks.

In another since-deleted post, she was seen reading the book Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley. Prior to her hospital stay, Beckinsale mourned the loss of her stepfather, British director Roy Battersby, in January.

Beckinsale wiped all photos from her hospital stay from her Instagram earlier this month, shortly after sparking concern with pics of her mom, Judy Loe, who appeared to have a black eye.

“My mum is hurt. Everything in me just wants me to scream,” she reportedly captioned the post, per TMZ. “That soft, beautiful face, the unfairness of yet another f–king blow, this time to the face, hands, knee.”

Beckinsale, who didn’t share how her mother sustained the injury, continued, “As I am twisting my guts up to rail at this, she dresses in delicate purple to jauntily complement and has managed not to break a single bone. No one is stronger, no one terrifies me more in her fragility. Please mind, if you can. Minding helps.”