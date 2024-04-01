Kate Beckinsale still showcased Easter spirit amid her ongoing health battle.

The Aviator star, 50, shared two Instagram photos on Sunday, March 31, giving a glimpse of a pair of white bunny-themed socks from her hospital bed.

“Happy Easter 🐰🐇🐣,” she captioned the post, which showed her socks underneath black pajama pants adorned with white bows.

Gwen Stefani was one of the first to comment on the upload, asking, “What’s wrong!!! 🙏🏻.”

Rebel Wilson’s fiancée, Ramona Agruma, wrote, “Get well darling 💕🐣💕🐇.”

Actress Alice Evans also sent healing thoughts to Beckinsale, adding, “So sorry you’re in hospital still, Kate. I do hope nothing is seriously wrong. I know you’ve been through the ringer in the past year. Sending love and positive vibes.”

Although she hasn’t publicly disclosed the nature of her condition, Beckinsale has kept fans updated from the hospital via social media.

Beckinsale originally sparked concern last month when she shared several snaps — including a tearful selfie — from a hospital bed on Mother’s Day in the U.K. She paid tribute to her mother, Judy Loe, whose birthday fell on the same day.

“Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother. Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s–t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t,” she wrote via Instagram on March 11. “And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us … And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

The Underworld actress, who shares daughter Lily Mo Sheen with ex Michael Sheen, continued: “Thank you for loving us … and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x.”

Days later, Beckinsale honored her dad, Richard Beckinsale, on the anniversary of his death.

“Oh.the day you died comes round so suddenly even when I’m expecting it. This is my first year without any father figure at all for a long long time,” Kate wrote via Instagram about her dad, who died when she was 5 years old. “How I miss you. How familiar this falling through an abyss . How horribly like home falling with no one to catch you feels. I hope your energies have met. I’m so grateful to have had your love. I feel it , like an echo. X.”

Two months before the anniversary of Richard’s passing, Kate’s stepfather, Roy Battersby, died suddenly in January.

“It is with great sorrow that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announce the news of his recent death after a brief period of illness,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “He passed away peacefully on 10 January 2024, in Los Angeles surrounded by family, aged 87.”