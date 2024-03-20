Kate Beckinsale is still at the hospital after being admitted for an undisclosed reason.

Beckinsale, 50, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 19, to share a new selfie of her in bed. In the photo, Beckinsale was wearing blue pajamas while resting her head on a pillow, according to People.

The actress originally sparked concern earlier this month when she shared several snaps — including a tearful selfie — from a hospital bed. She did not reveal the nature of her illness or why she was admitted to the hospital at the time.

Beckinsale has remained active on social media amid her hospital stay. In honor of Mother’s Day in the U.K., Beckinsale wrote a tribute to her mother, Judy Loe, who celebrated her birthday that same day.

“Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother. Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s–t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t,” she wrote via Instagram. “And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

Beckinsale continued: “Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x.”

Days later, Beckinsale honored her dad, Richard Beckinsale, on the anniversary of his death.

“Oh.the day you died comes round so suddenly even when I’m expecting it. This is my first year without any father figure at all for a long long time,” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday about her dad, who died when Kate was 5 years old. “How I miss you. How familiar this falling through an abyss . How horribly like home falling with no one to catch you feels. I hope your energies have met. I’m so grateful to have had your love. I feel it , like an echo. X.”

The anniversary of Richard’s death came two months after Kate’s stepfather, Roy Battersby, died suddenly after “a brief period of illness.”

Kate announced Battersby’s passing in January, writing via social media, “It is with great sorrow that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announce the news of his recent death after a brief period of illness. He passed away peacefully on 10 January 2024, in Los Angeles surrounded by family, aged 87.”

In another post, Kate admitted she had “no words yet” for the loss, adding, “I fought for you with everything I had. Oh Roy I am so sorry I lost.”