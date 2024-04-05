Kate Beckinsale has shared new photos as she continues her hospital stay.

Beckinsale, 50, took to Instagram on Thursday, April 4, uploading various selfies in bed while wearing cat pajamas. She was joined by Jonathan Voluck in a few photos while others showed the view from Beckinsale’s hospital room.

“🥜🥜🌈🌈🖕🏻😢🌈🌈🥜🥜,” Beckinsale captioned the social media upload, which featured a photo of the book Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley.

Beckinsale sparked concern last month when she shared several snaps — including a tearful selfie — from a hospital bed. She did not reveal the nature of her condition or explain why she was admitted to the hospital.

In the weeks that followed, Beckinsale has used her platform to keep fans in the loop. She has shared many photos of her in the hospital marking occasions such as Easter and Mother’s Day in the U.K.

“Some things from before,” Beckinsale captioned a post last month that included photos from events she attended before being hospitalized.

In another post, Beckinsale also honored her dad, Richard Beckinsale, on the anniversary of his death.

“Oh.the day you died comes round so suddenly even when I’m expecting it. This is my first year without any father figure at all for a long long time,” she wrote via Instagram in March about her dad, who died when Kate was 5 years old. “How I miss you. How familiar this falling through an abyss . How horribly like home falling with no one to catch you feels. I hope your energies have met. I’m so grateful to have had your love. I feel it , like an echo. X.”

The emotional tribute came two months after Kate’s stepfather, Roy Battersby, died suddenly from a brief illness.

Kate announced Battersby’s passing in January, writing via social media, “It is with great sorrow that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announce the news of his recent death after a brief period of illness. He passed away peacefully on 10 January 2024, in Los Angeles surrounded by family, aged 87.”

The actress later noted that she didn’t have the “words yet” to describe the loss, adding in a separate post, “I fought for you with everything I had. Oh Roy I am so sorry I lost.”