Kate Beckinsale has sparked concern among fans by posting — and then deleting — a photo of her mom, Judy Loe, with a black eye.

“My mum is hurt. Everything in me just wants me to scream,” Beckinsale, 50, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 9, per TMZ. “That soft, beautiful face, the unfairness of yet another f–king blow, this time to the face, hands, knee.”

In the since-deleted post, Beckinsale shared a close-up snap of Loe, 77, which revealed a black eye on the left side of her face. In another pic, Loe posed for a mirror selfie in purple loungewear with her injury visible.

“As I am twisting my guts up to rail at this, she dresses in delicate purple to jauntily complement and has managed not to break a single bone,” Beckinsale continued. “No one is stronger, no one terrifies me more in her fragility. Please mind, if you can. Minding helps.”

Beckinsale also shared a series of texts between her and Loe, where her mom sent a pic and wrote, “Going for purple.” Beckinsale replied, “Mum that’s so bad. How you make it look chic I do not know. You are a full gangsta.”

“It’s grim isn’t it!” Loe responded, to which Beckinsale responded, “I mean yes horrific but you don’t half suit purple so somehow you still look gorgeous. It’s a superpower.”

“Ha, I love you,” Loe concluded, adding a purple heart emoji.

This isn’t the first time Beckinsale has worried fans. In March, Beckinsale shared several snaps, including a tearful selfie, from a hospital bed. She did not reveal her condition or explain why she was admitted to the hospital.

“Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s— and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t,” she wrote in a since-deleted post via Instagram. “And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

Beckinsale has since given several glimpses into her hospital stay, sharing another selfie from her bed and a pic of her Easter-themed socks in honor of the holiday. Earlier this month, she also posted a pic of the book Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley.

Beckinsale’s latest post comes months after her stepfather, Roy Battersby, died suddenly from a brief illness. Beckinsale announced Battersby’s death in January, writing via social media, “It is with great sorrow that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announce the news of his recent death after a brief period of illness. He passed away peacefully on 10 January 2024, in Los Angeles surrounded by family, aged 87.”