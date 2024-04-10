Kate Beckinsale deleted all of the Instagram posts about her recent hospital stay after revealing last month that she was recovering from undisclosed health issues.

Beckinsale, 50, first announced she was “sick” in a March 11 post. She shared two teary-eyed photos of herself wearing a gown and an oversized black bow in her hair as she wished her mother a happy birthday.

“Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s–t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t,” the Underworld actress wrote. “And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

Her mysterious post prompted numerous comments from her followers worrying about her health.

“What on earth are you doing in hospital Kate? Wishing you peace and good health,” one person wrote, while another added, “Hope you’re ok; life’s tough at times.”

In another post from the unnamed hospital on March 19, Beckinsale paid tribute to her late father, Richard Beckinsale, who died in 1979, and her stepfather, Roy Battersby, who died at age 87 on January 10.

On March 31, she shared another update, posting a photo that appeared to show her wearing Easter-themed bunny socks in a hospital bed.

“Happy Easter 🐰🐇🐣,” she wrote in the caption. She received more comments of concern, including Gwen Stefani who asked, “What’s wrong!!! 🙏🏻”

Beckinsale has not revealed the reason for her hospital stay, however, in response to a follower’s comment, she denied she was being treated for a condition she suffered from five years ago.

“I didn’t have a ruptured cyst since 2019. But thank you so much for your kind wishes,” she wrote.

In another post, Beckinsale shared photos with her Pomeranian, Myf, and her cat, Willow.

Earlier this week, the English actress also caused concern among her fans posting — and then deleting — a photo of her mom, Judy Loe, with a black eye.

“My mum is hurt. Everything in me just wants me to scream,” she commented via Instagram on Tuesday, April 9. “That soft, beautiful face, the unfairness of yet another f–king blow, this time to the face, hands, knee.”

“As I am twisting my guts up to rail at this, she dresses in delicate purple to jauntily complement and has managed not to break a single bone,” Beckinsale continued. “No one is stronger, no one terrifies me more in her fragility. Please mind, if you can. Minding helps.”