Kate Beckinsale returned to the red carpet for the first time since her extended hospital stay.

The Fool’s Paradise actress, 50, wowed in an eye-catching, sheer white organza gown at the inaugural King’s Trust Gala in New York City on Thursday, May 2.

Beckinsale – who wore her long locks pulled back in a black bow save for delicate, face-framing layers – added chunky white pumps and accessorized with a small bedazzled clutch and minimal jewelry to round out her look.

The actress’ appearance at Thursday night’s event marked the first time she’s been seen on the red carpet since chronicling her undisclosed health issues on social media.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

Though the photos and posts have since been deleted, Beckinsale revealed in a March 11 post via Instagram that she was “sick,” sharing two teary-eyed photos of herself wearing a gown and an oversized black bow in her hair as she wished her mother a happy birthday.

“Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s–t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t,” the Underworld actress wrote. “And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

While Beckinsale has yet to reveal the reason for her hospital stay, she denied she was being treated for a condition she suffered from five years ago while responding to a social media user.

Related: Kate Beckinsale’s Ups and Downs Over the Years Kate Beckinsale has had a lot of highs and lows throughout her life. Beckinsale lost her father, Richard Beckinsale, when she was 5 years old. Four years later, her mom, Judy Loe, moved on with director Roy Battersby, who became Kate’s stepfather in 1997. While coping with the loss of her father, who was an […]

“I didn’t have a ruptured cyst since 2019. But thank you so much for your kind wishes,” she wrote.

After she was released from the hospital, Beckinsale seemingly hinted that her medical issues had to do with her stomach, posting a photo of herself sporting a graphic T-shirt that read “Tummy Troubles Survivor” via Instagram.