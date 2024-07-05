Kate Beckinsale Pays Tribute to Last 4th of July With Family

The 4th of July brings back bittersweet memories for Kate Beckinsale.

The English actress, 50, shared her conflicted feelings in a series of photos and videos via Instagram on Thursday, July 4. Independence Day 2023 was one of the last moments she had with her entire family before her stepfather, Roy Battersby, died in January.

“This was one of our last moments where the joy — the utter utter joy of being together and being silly and having hope — real hope and that superhuman energy you have when everybody rises to a challenge and suddenly having help from actual angels,” she wrote in the caption.

Beckinsale has endured a lot since then. In addition to Battersby’s death, Beckinsale has also dealt with undisclosed health issues that have landed her in the hospital. Her post was a reminder of easier times, as the carousel included videos of the family in costume, posing, dancing and spending time with their dogs.

“I’ll never forget how happy I was that day. I am so grateful to have had it — and while today (by my own choice) is just me and quiet., I get to think about my fallen soldiers my struggling still fighting soldiers, my people who are far away, my people who I’m not in touch with anymore, just quietly saying thank you to all of them for the most perfect delight of a July 4 l have ever had and ever will have.”

Beckinsale also memorialized her cat, Clive, who died shortly before last 4th of July at the age of 19. She had previously called Clive the “love of my life.”

“I will cherish that day my whole life. I am so sad and so grateful and I miss everybody so desperately much,” she concluded. “Happy fourth hug your family hug your people love hard.”

Her post provided a stark contrast to how she chose to cope with “horrific news” just a few days before. Beckinsale posted a video of herself via Instagram on July 1 in which she could be seen mooning a department store in London from inside a high-rise building across the street.

“Sometimes there’s nothing for it but for your friend to show up as hard as possible and spend the evening making prank calls and mooning Harvey Nichols because sometimes when the bottom falls out of your world the only response after crying till you’re sick is your own bottom,” she wrote in the caption.

Beckinsale also thanked her friend, Nina Kate for sticking by her.

“I’ll never forget you jumping into the fire with me x,” she wrote.