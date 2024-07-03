Kate Beckinsale has a cheeky way of dealing with whatever life throws at her.

The Underworld actress, 50, posted a video of herself via Instagram on Monday, July 1, in which she could be seen pulling her sweats down and sticking her tush against the window of a high-rise building while mooning a department store in London.

“The day after Clive died and I received some of the most horrific news I’ve ever received that next morning,” she captioned the clip. (Clive was her beloved cat, who died in June last year.)

She continued, “Sometimes there’s nothing for it but for your friend to show up as hard as possible and spend the evening making prank calls and mooning Harvey Nichols because sometimes when the bottom falls out of your world the only response after crying till you’re sick is your own bottom.”

The actress concluded her caption by giving a shout out to her friend Nina Kate: “I’ll never forget you jumping into the fire with me x.”

Beckinsale’s post was met with mixed reactions from followers; however, many defended the actress’ antics, taking her caption about receiving bad news into consideration.

“In the saddest of moments, I’ve realized humor and great friends are god’s blessings,” wrote one Instagram user, while another added, “How did you never get your own reality show? I feel like you’re one of the most consistently entertaining people alive.”

For her part, Kate, 46, commented, “I don’t know that I’ve ever cry-laughed that hard ever. I wish we could have been there when some of those voicemails were listened to.”

In addition to losing her cat last year, Beckinsale has dealt with some tough times in 2024.

In January, the Fool’s Paradise actress confirmed that her stepdad, Roy Battersby, had died. He was 87 years old.

“It is with great sorrow that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announce the news of his recent death after a brief period of illness,” read a statement posted via her Instagram Story at the time. “He passed away peacefully on 10 January 2024, in Los Angeles surrounded by family, aged 87. Funeral will be held in London, details to follow.”

In March, Beckinsale shared that she was in the hospital with an undisclosed illness. Though she posted numerous photos from her hospital stay via social media, she eventually took down all the posts. She has yet to reveal any specific details of her ailment.

Beckinsale also denied that plastic surgery was the reason for her time in the hospital. “Whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven’t done, or being obsessed with youth when actually, currently I’m obsessed with surviving loss, is bullying,” she wrote in another since-deleted Instagram post in May. “Please stop now.”