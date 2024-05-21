Kate Beckinsale Says Yoga Helps so Much After Recent Health Scare

Kate Beckinsale is continuing her recovery after being hospitalized for an unspecified health issue earlier this year.

The actress, 50, gave fans a glimpse at her yoga workout routine via Instagram on Sunday, May 19. Set to the song “Break My Stride” by Matthew Wilder, the clip featured Beckinsale showing off a number of yoga moves and poses while sporting a black tank top and leggings. She captioned the post with a yoga-appropriate folded hands emoji,

Several fans praised the star’s yoga abilities in the post’s comments, with one writing, “I love it! I practiced a little vinyasa yoga today. I normally run and strength train but I love yoga and meditation too. It’s so good for the body and soul.”

Beckinsale responded to the user’s comment, writing, “It helps so much ❤️.”

The British star’s latest social media update comes two months after she posted a teary-eyed selfie from a hospital bed via Instagram. The caption featured a sweet U.K. Mother’s Day message, which read, “Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s— and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us … And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

Beckinsale did not share specifics of her ailment but went on to share more hospital pics via Instagram, including one of herself wearing light blue pajamas and a large black hair bow and another sporting a pair of bunny-themed socks.

“Happy Easter 🐰🐇🐣,” she captioned the since-deleted bunny socks snap on March 31. Gwen Stefani expressed her concern for the actress’ health in the comments, writing, “What’s wrong!!! 🙏🏻,” while Rebel Wilson’s fiancée, fashion designer Ramona Agruma, commented, “Get well darling 💕🐣💕🐇.”

Beckinsale eventually deleted all posts about her hospital stay but seemingly hinted at her medical issues by sporting a “Tummy Troubles Survivor” T-shirt in an April 17 Instagram pic.

The Guilty Party star appears to be on the mend, as her adorable St. Bernard joined her for a recent workout. “Well. Fitness used to be my passion …” she captioned hilarious April 18 Instagram clips of her chasing her pup around the gym before laying on the floor together.

Later that month, Beckinsale announced that she would star alongside Scott Eastwood in the upcoming kidnapping drama Stolen Girl and made her red carpet return in a stunning sheer white gown at the King’s Trust Gala in New York City on May 2. She completed her dazzling look with a green clutch and matching nails, as well as diamond earrings and a black hair bow.

Beckinsale also denied that plastic surgery was the reason for her time in the hospital. “Whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven’t done, or being obsessed with youth when actually, currently I’m obsessed with surviving loss, is bullying,” she wrote in another since-deleted Instagram post on May 5. “Please stop now.”