Kate Beckinsale Hits the Gym With a Dog After Hospitalization

Following her recent hospital stay, Kate Beckinsale is getting back into working out – and recruited a furry friend to help her out.

On Thursday, April 18, Beckinsale, 50, shared several clips of herself and a St. Bernard running and messing around in the gym. “Well. Fitness used to be my passion…..” the Underworld actress captioned her post.

Several of her famous friends also took to the comment section to show their support.

“Relatable. Also that gym is 🔥,” Michelle Visage wrote, while celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson shared, “This wins the internet for me today @katebeckinsale ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Beckinsale’s trip to the gym comes one day after she seemingly shed light on the reason for her recent hospitalization. On Wednesday, April 17, Beckinsale took to Instagram to share several photos of herself wearing a graphic T-shirt that read “Tummy Troubles Survivor.”

The British actress, who shares daughter Lily, 25, with ex Michael Sheen, sparked concern in March after she took to social media to share a series of photos, including a selfie of her taken from a hospital bed and photos of her mom Judy Loe.

“Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother,” she wrote in a since deleted Instagram post. “Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s– and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us. And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

She continued: “Thank you for loving us and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x.”

Less than a month after her post, Beckinsale revealed she was still in the hospital on Easter. The Aviator actress shared two since-deleted Instagram photos, giving a glimpse of a pair of white bunny-themed socks from her hospital bed.

Amid her ongoing health issues, Beckinsale caused more fan concern after posting – then deleting – a photo of her mom with a black eye.

“My mum is hurt. Everything in me just wants to scream,” she wrote via Instagram on April 9, per TMZ. “That soft, beautiful face, the unfairness of yet another f–king blow, this time to the face, hands, knee. As I am twisting my guts to rail at this, she dresses in delicate purple to jauntily complement and has managed not to break a single bone. No one is stronger, no one terrifies me more in her fragility. Please mind, if you can. Minding helps.”

One day after deleting her mom’s photo, Beckinsale also proceeded to delete all pictures of her hospital stay without addressing any of her health issues.