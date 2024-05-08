Kate Beckinsale is getting creative about responding to critics who have accused her of getting plastic surgery and not wearing “age appropriate” clothes.

The 50-year-old actress dressed up in old man prosthetics in a series of Instagram photos and videos uploaded on Wednesday, May 8. She looked unrecognizable as she posed in a wheelchair, wearing a white suit and cradling a white fluffy cat.

Beckinsale captioned the first photo: “New deal. This is all you’re getting. Hope it is less triggering and more what you consider age appropriate. Sayonara bitches.”

Three days prior, on Sunday, May 5, Beckinsale wrote a lengthy Instagram post in which she blamed social media users for bullying her over plastic surgery rumors.

“I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation but I’m doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll,” she wrote in the post.

Beckinsale went on to lament that for the past 20-odd years, she has been accused of getting plastic surgery, Botox and fillers in an effort to look younger.

“It’s really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person,” she continued, adding, “Whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven’t done, or being obsessed with youth when actually, currently I’m obsessed with surviving loss, is bullying. Please stop now.”

The Fool’s Paradise actress made her red carpet return on Thursday, May 2, at the King’s Trust Gala in New York City, after disappearing from the spotlight in March due to undisclosed health issues.

While on the red carpet, Beckinsale revealed to People that she has found 2024 far from easy.

“It’s been a rough year,” she said. “Because my parents have both been unwell and my cat … it’s been a bunch of things. So that’s why it’s nice to come and see friends and have a little perspective. Everyone’s had a bit of a rough year, I think.”