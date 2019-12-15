A heartfelt message. Britney Spears opened up about negative commenters who “say the meanest things” in a holiday-themed Instagram post on Saturday, December 14.

The “Toxic” singer, 38, shared a video showing off her Christmas tree and posing in front of the camera while Michael Buble’s cover of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” played in the background. Although the clip was light-hearted, Spears had a serious message for her followers in the caption.

“Happy holidays friends !!!! I love sharing with you all … but it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things,” the pop star wrote. “If you don’t like a post … just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person !!! There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people 😢😢😢 Stay happy and nice this holiday season y’all and God Bless !!!!!”

Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari supported her thoughts on cyberbullying in a comment on her post.

“It’s so easy to cyber attack and hide behind their phones and write mean comments, but when they run into you in real life all of the sudden they act like they have been such a huge fan and want a picture #haterplease,” the personal trainer, 25, wrote.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month that Spears has been in a“positive headspace” after spending time in a treatment center for mental health issues earlier this year. The star has also been tied up in legal battles in recent months related to her conservatorship and custody of her two sons — Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden James, 13 — with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“She has spent the last year prioritizing herself and her well-being, something she did not have a chance to do as much during her Las Vegas residency,” the source revealed. “She has had less time with her sons but got really close with her mom, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, again recently. Britney spends most of her time at home with her boyfriend, Sam, or alone. Her relationship with Sam is rock-solid. He brings her so much joy and is a source of stability in her often chaotic life.”

A separate source told Us in September that Asghari has been a great influence on Spears throughout the drama that included Federline seeking an emergency protective order in September after Spears’ dad, Jamie Spears, allegedly got into an altercation with Sean Preston. (Jamie was later cleared of child abuse allegations.)

“He tries to keep her levelheaded and calm whenever there’s drama within her family,” the insider said of Asghari, who met Spears on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. “They really do love each other.”

A court ruled in September that Jamie would continue to serve as her conservator, a role he has held since 2006. Jodi Montgomery temporarily took over the conservatorship earlier the same month due to Jamie’s “personal health reasons.” Britney’s dad suffered a ruptured colon at the end of 2018, with his ill health prompting the singer to pull out of her Vegas residency in January in order to be with her family.