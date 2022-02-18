Throwing it back! Britney Spears reminisced on performing at the 2001 Super Bowl alongside then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

The “Toxic” singer, 40, shared a clip of the Super Bowl XXXV halftime show via Instagram on Thursday, February 17, captioned with red rose emojis. The “Kings of Rock and Pop” concert was headlined by Aerosmith and ‘NSync, featuring appearances by Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly and more.

In the video, Spears strutted on stage with Steven Tyler while singing the rock band’s hit “Walk This Way.” The Glee alum later met Timberlake, 41, on the catwalk as they each took on a verse of the 1975 track.

Fans were quick to gush over the throwback moment, urging Spears to make a return to the Super Bowl stage in the near future. Tyler, 73, commented on the post with a “rock on” hand emoji.

The Crossroads actress and the “Cry Me a River” crooner dated for four years before calling it quits in 2002. Earlier this year, the Grammy winner reflected on her breakup in a since-deleted Instagram post while feuding with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

“I flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her TV shows right after Justin and I broke up … I was a ghost there!!!!!” Britney wrote in January. “I had worked my whole life and I didn’t know how to be served by Mamma [sic].”

The “Womanizer” songstress recalled being “in shock” when she saw how differently Jamie Lynn, 30, was treated by their parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears. “Justin’s family was all I knew for many years,” Britney claimed.

Before she was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, Timberlake apologized to his ex for the role he played in her ups and downs. Britney was placed in her conservatorship following a series of highly publicized breakdowns and was unable to make her own decisions about her finances, health and more.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” the Social Network actor wrote in a statement shared via Instagram in February 2021 after the Framing Britney Spears documentary premiered. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

Timberlake addressed Britney by name in his lengthy note, along with Janet Jackson, whose career was impacted following a wardrobe malfunction during her 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance with the former boy band member.

“I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past,” Timberlake continued, acknowledging his “ignorance” about his privilege within the industry. “I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the “Circus” singer doesn’t “hold a grudge against Justin over anything he’s said or done,” adding that Britney didn’t want her fans to take their anger out on her former flame.

“She feels that they were young and in love and both did stupid things when they were together,” the source said of the exes. “She was heartbroken when they separated, but it’s not something she dwells on now. She’s happy and happy for him.”

