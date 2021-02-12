Proud of him. Jessica Biel reacted to husband Justin Timberlake’s public apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson.

“I love you,” the 7th Heaven alum, 38, wrote in the comments section of the 40-year-old crooner’s Friday, February 12, Instagram post. She also added a red-heart emoji to her reply.

Timberlake released a lengthy statement via the social media platform, addressing criticism of his past treatment of Spears, 39, and Jackson, 54. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” he noted. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

The Social Network star acknowledged that “everyone involved deserves better” and admitted he “didn’t recognize” how his position as a “privileged” white man benefited him while harming others.

Timberlake concluded: “I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better.”

The former ‘NSync member drew ire from fans earlier this month upon the release of Framing Britney Spears, a documentary that suggests he was partly responsible for spreading rumors that the “Toxic” singer cheated on him ahead of their 2002 split. Social media users also called him out for exposing Jackson during their 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance.

“Britney does not hold a grudge against Justin over anything he’s said or done,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly amid the controversy. “She feels that they were young and in love and both did stupid things when they were together. She was heartbroken when they separated, but it’s not something she dwells on now. She’s happy and happy for him.”

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in October 2012. They welcomed sons Silas in April 2015 and Phineas in 2020.

The “SexyBack” singer issued a similar public mea culpa to the Sinner alum in December 2019 after he was spotted holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. He confessed to having “a strong lapse in judgement” after drinking “way too much that night” but insisted that “nothing happened between” him and his castmate.

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “This was not that.”

An insider exclusively told Us in April 2020 that the quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic “ultimately brought [Timberlake and Biel] closer” together after the scandal.