Britney Spears is asking a Los Angeles court for a temporary restraining order against her ex-manager Sam Lutfi, Us Weekly has confirmed.

The paperwork was submitted by the 37-year-old’s attorney on Tuesday, May 7. The “Make Me” singer wants protection for her father, Jamie Spears, her mother, Lynne Spears, and her two sons, 13-year-old Preston and 12-year-old Jayden, against the “severe mental trauma” Lutfi allegedly caused by sending harassing and threatening texts to the family. As evidence, Britney’s team submitted a screenshot of Lynne’s message to Lutfi rejecting his $1,000 Venmo bribe attempt which read: “Stop, do not do this or contact me.”

Furthermore, Britney and her legal team claim Lutfi is trying to disrupt her conservatorship through calls for “vigilante action, bribes and [the] release of private information,” and they hope to get a restraining order to “prevent future harm and further psychological trauma.”

In the documents, Britney’s team cites Courtney Love‘s restraining order against Lutfi as further evidence of his dangerous behavior.

Britney referenced the drama with Lutfi when she posted an Instagram video during her 30-day mental health treatment program last month. “Things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!!” she wrote in the caption of the clip. “There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear.”

She also said “fake emails” that were “everywhere online” were “crafted by [ex-manager] Sam Lutfi” years ago. “I did not write them,” she said. “He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address.”

In response to Britney’s claims, Lutfi said in a Twitter statement on April 23 that he “never wrote nor had access to her email.”

Lutfi previously clashed with the family in 2012, filing a civil suit for libel and breach of contract. During the court case, he claimed that Jamie punched him and threatened his life in 2008 and that the Grammy winner was “struggling” with a drug addiction around the same time.

Us Weekly has reached out to Lutfi for comment.

