Nostalgia alert! Britney Spears shared a rare throwback photo of her and ex Justin Timberlake, whom she dated from 1999 to 2002.

“When we used to shoot hoops TOGETHER … that’s when miracles happened!!!” Spears, 41, captioned the since-deleted Tuesday, January 17, Instagram photo of her and Timberlake, 41, dressed in matching basketball uniforms.

The “Toxic” singer’s reference to her relationship with the ‘NSync alum comes nearly two years after Timberlake issued a public apology to her following the debut of Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears.

The February 2001 documentary sparked criticism from fans about comments the “Mirrors” crooner made about his ex following their split, including his 2002 music video for “Cry Me a River,” which featured a Spears look-alike.

In his statement, the Grammy winner mentioned Spears and Janet Jackson by name, simultaneously apologizing to the Jacksons alum, 56, for their 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show incident.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” Timberlake wrote via Instagram in February 2021.

He continued: “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”

The Friends With Benefits actor — who shares sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, with wife Jessica Biel — also spoke out against Spears’ conservatorship in June 2021.

“No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will … or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for,” he wrote via Twitter at the time. “Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

The “Gimme More,” musician, for her part, tied the knot with Sam Asghari in June 2022. She shares sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Her controversial 13-year conservatorship came to an end in November 2021.