Can’t help falling in love with this! Britney Spears had quite the birthday on Saturday, December 2 — not only did she get a loving tribute from her boyfriend, but she fulfilled one of her lifelong dreams.

The “Criminal” singer, 36, shared a live rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” on Instagram with a sentimental message. “I was really inspired yesterday by @madonna’s post. She’s right… silence = death! These words really stuck with me, because they are so true,” she began. As previously reported, Madonna covered Spears’ “Toxic” for Worlds AIDS Day and shared her own stirring version on Friday, December 1, before wishing Spears a happy birthday.

“I’ve always wanted to do a performance like this… singing in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot! I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?! So boom,” Spears continued. “When the clock struck 12:00, I did it!!! Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes, and for letting me do what I love. I appreciate you more than you will ever know!!!!”

The intimate moment, seemingly shot by boyfriend Sam Asghari — who earlier in the day posted a video of Spears blowing out candles in the same room — is made even more romantic by the ambience, which included scattered candles, roses in the shape of a heart and a lit-up Christmas tree. The icon looked stunning in a black mini dress with an open back and wore her hair in a bun.

The video highlights Spears’ powerful and raw vocals — which should help put critics’ claims that the singer relies on lip-synching to rest. Spears has endured rumors that she doesn’t sing live for many years and in June, she addressed them in an Israeli interview: “A lot of people think I don’t sing live. Because I’m dancing so much … I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback. It really pisses me off because I’m busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever gives me credit for it, you know?”

