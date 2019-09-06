



Time for herself. Britney Spears is on a “much-needed” solo vacation amid her family drama with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and her dad, Jamie Spears.

The “Womanizer” singer, 37, took to her Instagram on Thursday, September 5, to share a video of herself working out while on holiday at an undisclosed location. The post included several clips of the Grammy winner lifting weights, squatting and stretching in an empty gym.

“On a much needed vacay by myself !!!! I was so excited I found a great gym ……there were private mini rooms in the gym so you could box and lift … it was great day !!!!!” she captioned the post.

The “Toxic” songstress’ video comes days after Federline, 41, was granted a restraining order against her father, 67, on August 27 following a heated altercation between Sean Preston, Britney and Federline’s 13-year-old son, and his grandfather.

“Britney had the boys at Jamie’s condo on the evening of August 24,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this week. “Jamie and Sean Preston got into an argument. Sean Preston felt unsafe and locked himself into a room. Jamie broke into the room and shook Sean Preston.”

The order, which was granted with no opposition from Jamie, prohibits the grandfather from coming near Preston or his brother, Jayden James, 12, for three years. The conditions also state that an adult whom the former backup dancer approves of, who cannot be Jamie, must be present whenever the boys are with their mother.

“Jamie has a temper, which is no secret to anyone in the family,” another insider previously told Us. “Fortunately, Britney did the right thing and took her boys to safety and away from her father. The whole incident was very upsetting to her and her boys. Kevin was and still is furious.”

The allegations against Jamie come shortly before Britney and Federline, who divorced in 2007 after two years of marriage, changed their child custody agreement. Per the new arrangement, the DJ will receive custody of Preston and Jayden 70 percent of the time, while the “Oops!… I Did It Again” artist will get 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights. Previously, the couple had a 50-50 arrangement, which had been in place since their split in 2007.

