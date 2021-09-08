Grateful for the support. Amid her ongoing conservatorship battle, Britney Spears is praising Iggy Azalea, her former “Pretty Girls” duet partner, for being a champion of the #FreeBritney movement.

“Me and Iggy on stage 🎤💃🏼👯 !!!,” the “Toxic” singer, 39, captioned throwback photos of the musicians performing on tour on Tuesday, September 7. “It was so much fun working with such a strong, badass woman like her.”

The Louisiana native added, “I haven’t met her new baby [Onyx] but if she’s reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words 🌹🌹🌹 !!!! Pssss although the name of the song is Pretty Girls I think the concept is more like revenge of the NERDS 😂🤓 !!!!”

In response to the touching tribute, the “Fancy” rapper, 31, added her own sweet remarks for the Mickey Mouse Club alum.

“I absolutely adore you more than words (and I still have the barbies you gave me 🥲💕),” the Australia native commented. “Loving you always you brilliant, too-genius-for this-world-to-understand, kind hearted, gracious & beautifully ethereal being. We are definitely two big ole goofballs in the best way possible 😆😝.”

The “Sip It” performer publicly supported Spears in June after she broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship during an emotional court hearing.

“It’s basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal,” Azalea wrote via a statement on Twitter at the time. “During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up and tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying. I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even Necessary?”

Azalea has been a firm supporter of the Crossroads actress amid her ongoing family woes, even alleging that the pop star’s father, Jamie Spears, insisted that she sign an NDA “moments before” the duo were set to take the stage at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

“[He] told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage,” the “Problem” artist claimed in June. “The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show.”

On Tuesday, Us Weekly confirmed that Jamie, 69, filed a petition to end his role as the conservator of his daughter’s estate after more than a decade.

“Mr. Spears believes that Ms. Spears is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required,” the petition read, explaining that the Grammy winner’s circumstances have changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

Jamie, who has been managing the conservatorship since 2008, and his eldest daughter have been fighting in court regarding his guardianship status. While addressing the court earlier this year, Britney claimed that she wanted to sue her family.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — they should be in jail,” she asserted in June. At the time, Jamie’s lawyer noted in a statement, “He’s sorry to see his daughter suffering in so much pain.”