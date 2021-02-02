A secret son! Iggy Azalea announced in June 2020 that she had given birth after previously denying pregnancy rumors — and she has been showing Onyx off ever since.

“I have a son,” the rapper wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to make his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

The Aussie, whose real name is Amethyst Kelly, shared her infant’s moniker the following month. When an Instagram user noted that their gemstone-inspired names “went well together,” the new mom replied, “We besties forever.”

The Grammy nominee welcomed Onyx with her ex Playboi Carti, and the former couple coparent the little one. “Onyx is so loved by his dad and has always had both parents in his life from day one,” Azalea wrote via Instagram in October 2020, days after saying she was “not in a relationship” and “raising [her] son alone.”

In December 2020, the songwriter wrote via Instagram that she initially wanted to “work on” her relationship despite her claims that Carti was unfaithful. “Having a baby even one you both want can be a big change, so I had been doing what I felt was best for my family,” she explained. “Every time I’ve said I’m happy to send a nanny with Onyx to Atlanta this man would say, ‘I only want to see him if you are there too, I want to see my FAMILY.’”

The model called Carti “trash” that same month for missing Christmas with their son: “Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son. Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas anymore?”

Prior to her relationship with the “Meh” rapper, Azalea was engaged to NBA player Nick Young from 2015 to 2016. After she and the professional basketball player split, she was romantically linked to French Montana and Odell Beckham Jr.

