Brittany Aldean doesn’t think Maren Morris was being a good feminist when the pair went back and forth during their infamous feud.

“She’s got a group of friends here in Nashville that, they just have it out for me for whatever reason,” Brittany, 36, said of Morris, 34, in a joint interview with her husband, Jason Aldean, on the Monday, July 22, episode of the “Try That in a Small Town” podcast. “Which, to be so pro-woman and all the bulls–t. You’re not, because I’ve never said a word to you and you come for me.”

She continued: “Why? Because I’m an easy target? Because I’m a wife, and I don’t have a stage as a platform, but I have social media? For some reason, I offend them.”

Brittany and Morris made headlines in 2022 after the singer reacted to Brittany posting a makeup tutorial with the caption, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼.”

Morris and others in the country community, including Cassadee Pope, criticized Brittany and called the comments transphobic.

From Brittany’s perspective, the feud between her and Morris started “months” before. She claimed on Monday that it was “not the first time” Morris and her friends took to Twitter to throw shade at her.

“I was like, Oh whatever, I don’t care,” she said. “They can talk, it doesn’t bother me. [I have] thick skin.”

When Brittany’s comments about transgender children made headlines, she confessed it felt like it was “World War 3.”

“They called me Insurrection Barbie,” she recalled, “Who knows really [what that means] I guess it’s, like, I’m proud of the insurrection?”

Jason, 47, interjected that he thought the nickname was “hot” which earned a round of laughs.

“So that was my new name. Which I actually enjoy now, it’s fine. People actually refer to me as that sometimes it’s funny,” Brittany said. “She called me that and then she started to make fun of my business which at the time was hair extensions. But to me, it’s like once again going back to the feminist movement. Aren’t you supposed to be like peace, love and all inclusivity and all the things? Why are you coming for me like that?”

Brittany shared that she doesn’t need to work, but she chooses to so she can help provide for her family. (She and Jason share son Memphis, 7, and daughter Navy, 5. Jason is also the father of daughters Keely and Kendall whom he welcomed with ex-wife Jessica Ussery.)

“At that moment I was like, ‘I’m so sick of this. She [doesn’t] know me,” Brittany reflected as she patted herself on her shoulder for not going after Morris personally. (However, Brittany did admit to calling Morris “Karen” at one point.)

Brittany claimed that Morris and her friends don’t really know who she is as a person.

“I have always said I will never use my friends as a pedestal,” Brittany, who noted that her best friend is gay and Black, said. “[When] I’m trying to explain to people who are determined to misunderstand me anyways.”

While the remarks and being labeled transphobic hurt her, Brittany shared that she felt like God “strategically” put her where she is because she has “really thick skin.” She explained she chooses to use her to be a voice for others who aren’t in a position to share their beliefs.

“I’m not worried about losing a job or losing an income and that is a blessing because so many who don’t speak are worried about that,” she said. “And that’s the reason they don’t speak out. So I do feel an obligation with my platform.”

Since the drama unfolded, Morris has remained a strong ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, coming out as bisexual in June. She also made a point to distance herself from country music.

“I didn’t think of myself as a political artist. I just wrote songs about real life through a lens of deep respect for my country heroes,” she said to the L.A. Times in September 2023. “But the further you get into the country music business, that’s when you start to see the cracks. And once you see it, you can’t un-see it. So you start doing everything you can with the little power you have to make things better.”